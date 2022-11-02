I see so many people on social media commenting that fall events are among their favorite things to do. I didn’t conduct a poll, but I have to imagine that the beautiful colors here in southern West Virginia have something to with that. For me, I tend to appreciate the fall events a bit more because I know winter is coming. Some of you are into it for the pumpkin spice, the coffee, or something I think is synonymous with fall in the mountains, chili. For my chili-loving readers out there, let’s start with two great opportunities this weekend to get your fill of that comforting treat.
Your first chance will be on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m – 4 p.m. The town of Hinton invites you to their first annual "Chili’n on the New" chili cook-off and vendor event. There are over a dozen groups already entered, but I imagine the stiffest competition will be among the local law enforcement agencies.
Come choose from chili made by Hinton Police Department, Summers County Sheriff’s Office, the State Police, and more. There will be trophies for best regular chili, hottest chili, and the most creative.
Besides just food, there are vendors of all sorts scheduled to attend, and plenty of live music playing at the Freight Depot. Chris Hopson plays at 1 p.m., followed by Nick Durm at 2 p.m. Cody Bragg takes the stage at 3 p.m. and Whyte Noise wraps it all up starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate and kids under 5 get in free.
Just about the time Hinton’s chili cook-off is winding down, The Weathered Ground Brewery will be starting theirs in Cool Ridge. From 5 – 9 p.m. you are invited to come try some of the best chili the region has to offer, and pair it with your favorite brew. Local radio stations 103 CIR and 93.5 The Buzz will be there serving "Rick and Lola's I Can't Believe It's Vegan Chili."
“Rick and I are thrilled to be part of this event,” Lola told me. “We love the folks at the WGB, and it’s great to be able to support each other in so many exciting ways.”
Nick Durm and Drew Lawrence from Alabaster Boxer will be performing live, and I assure you that their show is not one to miss. If you need more reasons to attend, the WGB is also throwing in prizes like gift certificates, swag, glassware, and more.
A portion of ticket sales for this event will benefit the Raleigh County Humane Society and the continued excellent work they do for animals in our area.
For my readers who are always looking to get that next nerd fix, The Dragon’s Den in Beckley has you covered on Saturday, Nov 5. “Tales From The Dream Nebula” author M.D. Boncher will be in the store doing meet and greets starting at noon. Drop in and help celebrate his forthcoming novel “Dreams Within Dreams” from his retro futuristic serial series. The author also plans to give a presentation of his current series “Akiniwazisaga,” detailing how it evolved to where it is today and future plans to become a role-playing game.
How about a good, old-fashioned, live murder mystery? On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company and Trillium Performing Arts will be bringing just that to Lewisburg with their Who Killed Zona Murder Mystery from 6 – 9 p.m. Zona has been murdered, and it's your job to find out who did it. Did Devil Anse Hatfield hold some kind of family grudge? Did the Flatwoods Monster make a new appearance? Maybe it was even the Headless Horror of Grafton claiming a new prey. You will have to attend the show to find out how these or some other West Virginia Cryptids may be involved.
Food for this production will be available from Mountain Table. Brewery doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and available at trilliumperformingarts.org. You may also purchase tickets in person at the brewery or at the Trillium office in Lewisburg.
Thanks to A Quarter Short in Beaver, you no longer have to drive a few hours for a little culture. From 6 - 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, they invite you to enjoy an evening of fun, food, and more at the Art Opening event for local artist Tim Armentrout. Enjoy a cold drink, order something delicious off the taco truck, or try to set the high score on a vintage video game. The talented John Brandt will also be performing live on stage from 7 - 10 p.m. for this event. AQS is located at 169 Beaver Plaza, just a few doors up from Kroger.
No event column is complete without live music options. Let's talk about several opportunities this week to see some great local talent while enjoying a delicious meal. You can start on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Asylum in Lewisburg. The Untrained Professionals take the stage there at 9 p.m., and the menu has something for everyone.
Also on Friday, Nov. 4, Chad Cox performs live at the Skyline Lodge in Ghent. Chad is a 26-year-old singer-songwriter from North Tazewell, Va. He covers your favorites from a wide range of genres, and he takes the stage at 8 p.m.
If you find yourself near Lansing on Friday, Nov. 4, Nick Durm will be playing at Chetty's Pub from 6 - 8 p.m. I cannot stress enough that if you have never visited this venue, you are doing yourself a disservice. The food is amazing, the view can't be beat, and you will be glad you crossed the bridge to check it out.
Jeffrey Russell will be playing live in Lewisburg on Friday, Nov. 4. He will take the stage at Hill and Holler from 7 - 9 p.m. Jeffrey is a 31-year-old singer-songwriter from Rainelle who has been playing guitar since he was a child. Jeffrey describes his music as raw. “It’s like Kurt Cobain wrote and played country,” he said. “I love performing live, connecting with a crowd, and making them feel good about being there.” Stop in and listen to him perform some of your favorite country tunes, some alternative/grunge, and some of his original music. Hill and Holler is located at 970 N. Jefferson St. and well worth the visit.
