Welcome back to another Thursday column filled with great events. As usual, I have found something for just about everyone this week. I am going to make it as easy as I can for you this week, so buckle up.
Thursday, May 26 – This and every Thursday is Beer, Burger, Bourbon & Blues Night at the Southside Junction in Fayetteville. Just $20 buys you one of their famous Thic N Juicy Burgers, a Freefolk beer, and a pour of Smooth Ambler Bourbon. Blues music in the air tops off a great atmosphere, and some weeks even feature live bands, so check out their Facebook for a schedule.
Foster’s Main Street Tavern also has an interesting night planned. If you are a fan of the TV show Friends, you can come and show how much you really know about it at Friends Trivia Night. It’s free to play and there will be plenty of prizes to win. Yours truly will be spinning tunes all evening, there will be drink specials and teams of five are invited to come and participate. Doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Get a table early, dress up as your favorite character if you like, and get your team signed up before space runs out.
Friday, May 27 - Do you need a break from the stress of the daily grind? If so, New River Yoga in Fayetteville has just what you need. They invite you to attend the Sound Bath Experience with a special out-of-town guest Greg Burns of Metta Vibrations. This can be a deeply meditative and relaxing experience, as well as very transformational. This session will begin at 7 p.m. and will incorporate the soothing sounds of Tibetan singing bowls, symphonic gong, chimes and more.
New River Yoga is located at 128 Court Street and tickets are $25 to attend this 1.5 hour class. No prior experience is required, and you can get registered at mettavibrations.com. Feel free to bring a chair, a blanket, or anything of that nature to help you become comfortable. Before concluding the session, there will be time to ground, reflect, and ask questions about the experience.
Rendezvous at Adventures On The Gorge also has an interesting evening planned. They are having a Blacklight Art Show and Dance Party from 7 - 11 p.m. with DJ Quortz. Charleston-based artists from Hole in the Wall Studio will be doing live paintings during the party, so this is guaranteed to be a real treat. AOTG is located just across the bridge in Lansing at 219 Co Rte 60/5.
If you are in Fayetteville, Friday would be a good night to check out the Southside Junction Taphouse. Doors open at 4 p.m. and Archibald Johnson hits the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Beckley is never without live music on a Friday, because Calacino’s always has a show booked. This week it’s the Untrained Professionals, and you may have read about them before right here. Get a table early and find out for yourself why these guys pack out their shows.
Saturday, May 28 - Does the summer have you craving some of our beautiful outdoor scenery? Saturday should be the perfect day to get your fix, with the Wonderland Mountain Challenge happening at ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Choose between a half-marathon, a 10K run, a five mile walk, or just come to spectate. These distinctive routes will take racers through the New River Gorge, past scenic rock outcrops, cascading streams, and abandoned coal mine entrances. Custom race medals will be awarded, as well as cash prizes to the top finishers.
The five acre waterpark will be open, complete with inflatables, and there will be camping if you want to make a weekend of it. ACE offers white water rafting, zip lines, a burrito bar, water slides and too much more for me to even list. Race registration starts at 8 a.m., and the race begins at 10 a.m. Entry fees range from $35 - $45 and you can contact ACE to register.
If running and hiking isn’t your thing, Burning Rock in Sophia has an entirely different outdoor experience planned for Saturday. They will be hosting their Moonlight Night Ride for the off road fans out there. It’s only a $10 fee to join, and they ask to have your ride lined up at the General Store before 7 p.m. The plan is to get participants to a beautiful overlook for the sunset and be back around 9:30 p.m. Contact the General Store there for any details at 304-683-9242.
Adventures on the Gorge in Lansing is right back at it on Saturday as well. The Boatmen will be taking the stage at Rendezvous from 8 - 11 p.m., and these guys put on a fantastic show.
Calacino’s will always be in the Saturday mix, and this week it will be with the Cheat River Band from 8 - 10 p.m. I always seem to be out of town when these guys play, but I have seen videos and heard nothing but good things. Go check them out and send me an email to let me know what you think of them.
Sunday, May 29 - The Weathered Ground Brewery has a rare show scheduled from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. in Cool Ridge. Archie and Drew from the Kind Thieves will be hitting the stage, and there’s no way these two can disappoint. The WGB is always a great place to spend a Sunday afternoon, and this show will certianly make it no exception.
Monday, May 30 – Every Monday is wing night at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing, and this Memorial Day Monday will be no exception. If you are looking for something to wind down your busy holiday, the food is great, the view is breathtaking, and Shawn Benfield hits the stage at 7 p.m. Shawn hails from the hills of WV, drawing influence from all eras of music. He told me that he blends his own pop sensibilities with classic country to create a unique sound that you may find distinct yet familiar. Shawn has released two EPs since 2020 and has some big shows coming up at venues like the Huntington Music & Arts Festival, Ohio River Revival, and Festival of the Mews. But Chetty’s is giving us the chance to see him right here close to home.
So there it is, as advertised, something for everyone. From black lights to black beans to burrito bars, you should have no trouble staying entertained. To invite me to your venue to come try something special on your menu or to let me know of an event, email me at events@register-herald.com.
CALENDAR
Friday, May 20
Greenbrier Valley Theatre will open its 2022 Mainstage season with “Silent Sky.” Written in 2015 by Lauren Gunderson, it tells the story of real-life astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and the work she and a group of female colleagues did to map the night’s sky while working in the Harvard Observatory. The show mixes humor, wit and human emotion while exploring the hardships of women breaking into the world of science in the early 1900s. For more information on tickets, visit www.gvtheatre.org or call the box office at 304-645-3838.
Monday, May 23
The spring concert of the New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will begin at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley featuring music by the New River Emerging Strings, the Youth Chorus and the Youth Symphony. The concert will be live-streamed. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Wednesday, June 1
Oceana Public Library is hosting Story Hour each Wednesday from 11 a.m. until noon for pre-school children, ages three to five years old; two-year-olds are welcome if they will sit and listen. The free program includes read-aloud books, silly songs, games, crafts, parties, among other activities. For more information or to enroll a child, visit the library or phone 304-682-6784.
Saturday, June 4
The 11th annual White Oak Rail Trail Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the White Oak Rail Trail in Oak Hill (101 Virginia Street, Oak Hill). For more information, visit the expo’s events page on Facebook.
The Metropolitan Opera Series will be back for another season at Greenbrier Valley Theatre in 2022. This riveting contemporary masterpiece of Hamlet appears live in cinemas, with Neil Armfield, who directed the work’s premiere, bringing his acclaimed staging to the Met. Showing at 12:55 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
The Lewisburg Home and Garden Tour will feature 12 stops across Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs. Tickets are $25 and will be available in advance from the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the North House Museum, The General Lewis Inn, White Sulphur Springs City Hall, and from garden club members. The tour will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets will be available the day-of at each of the featured homes. Following the tour, from 1 - 4 p.m., complimentary tea and cookies will be available at The General Lewis Inn in Lewisburg. All proceeds from the tour will benefit civic projects by the Bluebell Garden Club, Greenbrier Gardeners, Lewisburg House & Garden Club, Old White Garden Club, and Savannah Garden Club.