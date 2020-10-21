Trick or treat at the Woman's Club Oct. 24

How would you like to knock on the door at halloween and see Mrs. Potts open it and hand you a treat?
Or Maleficent?
Or perhaps see witches dancing on the lawn?
The Beckley Woman’s Club is hosting a special “Trick or Treat” this Saturday, October 24, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The event will be held at the Park Avenue Clubhouse.
The event is designed for children ages 12 and under.
Children will be allowed to come to the door one at a time, maintaining social distancing, and will be greeted by a costumed character wearing masks and gloves, and handing out treat bags.
The event is sponsored by Tim R. Berry Real Estate and Eckley Orthodontics.
The Woman’s Club clubhouse is located at 202 Park Avenue, across from City National Bank and beside Bobby Pruitt Stadium.
For more information, visit their Facebook page, or contact Worley at 304-228-1852.