CHARLESTON — Color is still peaking throughout much of West Virginia as the Department of Tourism releases its fourth fall foliage report to help travelers enjoy peak leaf season.
This report marks the fourth in a series of weekly updates, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, to help travelers plan autumn road trips and adventures based on peak foliage across the state.
“Color is arriving a little late this year, so travelers still have time to experience the beautiful warm hues of fall,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Whether you prefer to get outside and hike or just enjoy a leisurely drive, you’ll find plenty of scenic leaf-peeping destinations in Almost Heaven.”
Fall Foliage Update
Due to a warmer than usual fall, color has been slower to peak in West Virginia this year. The higher elevations in the eastern mountains are past peak, but color is still spreading throughout much of the Mountain State, especially in the north-central region, the panhandles and the southern counties.
Take a scenic drive through Valley Falls State Park
At 80%, color is starting to pop in Marion County. This week’s recommended drive is W.Va. Route 310 from Fairmont to Grafton by way of Valley Falls State Park, known for its picturesque series of waterfalls on the Tygart Valley River. Grab lunch in Fairmont, which offers lots of local dining options from classic American fare to old-world Italian and more. It’s also the birthplace of the pepperoni roll and several local bakeries offer their own version of the popular snack. In Grafton, attractions include the Anna Jarvis Museum and the International Mother’s Day Shrine.
As you travel along this country road, post, share and tag your favorite fall photos and road trip memories using #AlmostHeaven. User-generated photos are updated daily on the Tourism Office’s live leaf tracker map. For more autumn inspiration and to see where the leaves are changing near you, visit WVtourism.com/fall.
To access photos of this week’s featured road trip, click here.
