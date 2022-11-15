lewisburg, w.va. – Vendors at Carnegie Hall’s 36th Annual Taste Of Our Towns (TOOT) collectively grossed over $58,500 in sales, according to a press release from Carnegie Hall, which received more than $23,000 as its 30 percent of vendor sales.
The food fest was Oct. 8 with thousands of residents and visitors packing downtown Lewisburg to taste food and sample drinks created by over 30 regional vendors, listen to regional bands, participate in fun and educational activities, and experience Carnegie Hall’s first ever Art Block, which featured Carnegie’s teaching artists selling and demonstrating their craft.
“We were so happy with the number of people who participated in TOOT,” said Sally Bray, Carnegie Hall’s development director. “The weather was perfect, and our vendors were very happy with the crowd size and their profit.”
For the first time, TOOT included an “Art Block” to showcase its teaching artists and educational opportunities. Live clay demonstrations were performed by teaching artists Sean O’Connell and Amie Durrman.
According to the release, Harmony Flora, education director, said, “Presenting the Art Block as a new addition to this year’s festival was a great opportunity to showcase the variety of talented teaching artists that participate in the educational programming at Carnegie Hall.
"For the public to be able to see our instructors doing live demonstrations of wheel throwing, hand building, woodturning, soap cutting, and wood burning is a great way to connect the process of creating art to the finished product and helps to spark interest for individual participation."
Carnegie Hall teaching artists included George Ayars and Theresa Filzen (stained/fused glass), Kathy Talley (baskets), Tommy Rafes (soap and spa products), WV Woodturners Association (turned wood items), Jennifer Spencer (wood-burning), and Luke Davis (leather).
Entertainers included Blue Steel, Hello June, The Shootouts, Absolute Love Affair (ALA), West Virginia Renaissance Festival, stilt-walker Marcus Fioravante, and banjo player Keith Thomas.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central and Ragged Branch Distillery donated 100 percent of their proceeds to Carnegie Hall, and The Greenbrier and The Greenbrier Sporting Club donated 100 percent less their expenses.
