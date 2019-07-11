Tommy says he is thrilled to be making his Theatre West Virginia debut.
He will be finishing up a BFA acting major with a minor in musical theatre at UNC-Greensboro this coming school year.
Some recent educational credits include Shakespeare In Love (Will Shakespeare), Big Love (Nikos), A New Brain (Dr. Jafar Berensteiner), and Waiting For Lefty (Miller).
Tommy says he is excited to dive into West Virginia history and be able to call the Mountain State home for the summer.
