Thurmond Train Days scheduled for July 20

The sixth annual Thurmond Train Days is set to be held in the historic railroad town on July 20.
Hosted by the National Park Service, the National Coal Heritage Area, the Thurmond Performance Team, and Operation Lifesaver, the event will feature free activities for all ages.
Special activities for kids will include stories, activities, other fun ways to learn about trains and will be able to earn a National Park Service Junior Ranger badge.
Historic tours will take place at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. with an extended tour taking place at 2:45 p.m. to include a stop at the community church.
The entire event will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
