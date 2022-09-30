It can be difficult for a film to shake off the marketing that shapes its public perception and “Don’t Worry Darling,” Olivia Wilde’s 2022 reflection on tyrannical patriarchy, suffers from the weight of this difficulty.
Much has been said about the casting controversy regarding Shia LaBeouf’s departure and replacement with famed One Direction band member Harry Styles. Even less has been discussed regarding the tense subject matter of Wilde’s inspiration for her dark psychological thriller.
The story is set in the isolated desert company town of Victory in 1950s California. Every day, the men of the town leave their idyllic homes to work at Victory Headquarters, which the women in their lives are told to never enter. Alice and Jack, portrayed by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles respectively, are a married couple who reside in the small, seemingly perfect community. Frank, played devilishly by famed “Star Trek” actor Chris Pine, is the head of the company and ostensibly runs Victory as his own personal commune. The thin veneer of perfection surrounding the company town is slowly eroded as Frank becomes increasingly overbearing and Florence begins to suspect something sinister may be lurking in the shadows.
This sets the story in motion adequately as the clear hook of the movie is the premise of the mystery itself. The controversy surrounding the film is impossible to divorce from the narrative itself as themes of an all-encompassing patriarchy that denies women agency permeate the story. Wilde has said that her inspiration for Frank, who is essentially the cult leader of this “company,” is heavily inspired by Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson. The allusions are clear and obvious but they are only further exacerbated by a polarizing twist in the third act of the film.
Besides the writing and narrative framing, the acting is a mixed bag. Chris Pine and Florence Pugh deliver standout, emotionally gripping performances as the psychologically embattled Alice and charmingly sinister Frank. In fact, their argument at a corporate dinner contains one of the best examples of legitimate gaslighting in modern entertainment. The contrast, however, is the poor line-delivery by musician Harry Styles. His performance is bland, wooden and stilted and is more noticeable when paired alongside the wonderful Pugh.
Overall, “Don’t Worry Darling” contains themes that are certainly worth exploring but which end up becoming muddled under the weight of the real-world inspirations that permeate the story. In a way, the entire premise is just a little too on the nose and even more so after the shocking third act reveal. If you really want to know what’s behind the patriarchy of a small, corporate controlled town in 1950s California, then “Don’t Worry Darling” will keep you engrossed.
— “Don’t Worry Darling” is rated R and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.
