While Thor traditionally has been a character of mythic proportions, he’s now a full-blown pop culture sensation.
Falling in line with the mixed reception of the previous three films, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is part of an internet firestorm of polarized opinion. Helmed by “Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi, much of the film feels disjointed by dark, brooding forces juxtaposed with a light-hearted, comedic tone. Perhaps franchise fatigue is becoming more pronounced as “Love and Thunder” lacks any substance to the story telling, relying more on running gags to keep the pace of the film flowing.
The story centers on the villain Gorr, who loses his daughter after pleading with his god, Rapu, to spare her life. In his moment of anguish, the god-killing Necrosword weapon calls to Gorr and leads him to Rapu’s realm where Gorr is driven by the sword to kill the god. Vowing to kill all gods in existence, he begins summoning monsters from the shadows and using the power of the sword to lead a reign of terror on several deities. Thor subsequently learns that New Asgard is Gorr’s next target and thus the plot is set in motion.
Much of the plot revolves around Thor’s love interest, Jane Foster, who is diagnosed with Stage IV terminal cancer until she bonds with Thor’s famous sentient hammer Mjolnir. The bond helps to prolong her life but contradictorily also drains her energy. It’s a weird dichotomy that establishes dramatic tension while getting actress Natalie Portman back into the franchise as Mighty Thor. Chris Hemsworth portrays Thor with all the bumbling incompetence of a “Saturday Night Live” skit though his interplay with other Marvel characters is still delightful.
Focusing on comedy can be a double-edged sword as humor itself is subjective. What may be funny to one person may be dreadful to others, and much of the polarization around “Love and Thunder” may be due to the nature of subjectivity. Certainly, any film can be subjectively enjoyed, but comedy amplifies these aspects because the nature of a joke is so nebulous. What is undeniable is how much comedy permeates the film’s 119-minute runtime, though how much of it actually works is up to viewer discretion.
Christian Bale is the film’s highlight as Gorr, a ruthlessly delightful antagonist who shines in all his darkness. Though Bale is certainly known for his ability to portray pathos, in “Love and Thunder” he feels like a breath of fresh air because of how he contrasts against the non-stop comedy. It’s a plot without much substance, the CGI feels overly done like everything was filmed in front of a green screen and even the actors’ helmets are computer-generated. If any film captures the soullessness of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s “Love and Thunder.”
“Thor: Love and Thunder” is rated PG-13 and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.
