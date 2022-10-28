What happens when you take "The Terminator," add a dash of DC Comics, and throw it into "Raiders of the Lost Ark"? You'll likely find the sales pitch for 2022's "Black Adam," directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular lead character.
Acting as a sort of soft reboot for the DC extended universe, "Black Adam" not only introduces new characters into the worldbuilding but also marks a possible tonal shift going forward.
The film begins with a prologue set in the ancient Middle Eastern kingdom of Kahndaq, where a tyrannical king is using slave miners to unearth a rare, indestructible metal called Eternium. A young boy leads a revolt against the king and is deemed worthy of receiving supernatural powers from a council of elder wizards, which he then uses to end the king's reign once and for all.
For an unknown reason, the hero who ended the king's reign vanishes and is never heard of again.
Thousands of years later, a private military company named Intergang has occupied Kahndaq and is mining for Eternium again. Archeologist and resistance fighter Adrianna Tomaz is attempting to search for the ancient king's crown when she unwittingly stumbles upon the tomb of Teth-Adam and reads an incantation that awakens the super-powered savage from his slumber. After Adam slaughters numerous Intergang mercenaries, Amanda Waller from the United States tasks The Justice Society to intercept the threat.
The primary strength of the movie is the remarkable performance by Johnson. He's always known for being charismatic and likeable, but as Adam he displays a real pathos and nuance in morality.
Most of the mystery in the narrative centers on the teetering morality of Johnson's titular character. The violence depicted is also far more gruesome than your standard comic book movie usually is.
New Line Cinema, notable for producing many classic horror movies, produced this movie and they absolutely pushed the PG-13 rating to its limit.
Some of the supporting cast of characters may feel extremely derivative of other franchises' characters, such as Dr. Fate, played wonderfully by Pierce Brosnan, being compared unfavorably to Marvel's Dr. Strange. There is also absolutely no set-up to any of these characters' introduction into the universe, either.
Still, minor flaws for minor characters aside, the main gestalt of the movie is one of correction and experimentation. If you're looking for something different in your superhero movie, and you are a fan of The Rock, this is absolutely the movie to see this holiday season.
