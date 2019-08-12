Third Annual Beckley Honey Festival set for Saturday

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association will host their Third Annual “Beckley Honey Festival” this Saturday, Aug. 17.
The festival, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, offers a fun day filled with honey bee products, activities, vendors and bee and honey-related information. Visitors can learn how to raise bees, taste and purchase local honey, see live honey bee demonstrations, visit informational display tents, and participate in activities for the entire family.
Special children’s activities will take place at the Youth Museum, such as bee dissections. Visitors can also see the exhibit, Storyland: A Trip through Childhood Favorites.
“It is such a pleasure to be working with the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association to bring an event like this to Beckley again," said Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker. "This will be our third year and we couldn’t have been happier at the overwhelming response.
"Everyone loves all of the activities and really appreciates the opportunity to purchase locally sourced honey and learn about beekeeping and the importance of honeybees. From the underground tour to the exhibits at the Youth Museum, our site is all about educating people in a unique way. Most of the time we educate about our Appalachian Coal heritage. But from now on, the third Saturday will be all about honey and the honeybee.”
Baker said the broader public needs to be more aware of the myriad of issues that confront bees and how truly important they are to the agriculture industry worldwide.
"Anybody that really wants to learn about bees and beekeeping needs to come because the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association can tell them everything they need to know. These guys are just great to work with, they have so much knowledge. Then it gets even better, there will be local honey vendors from all over Raleigh County selling their honey... how sweet is that."
Music will provided by Long Point String Band throughout the day. There will also be specialty vendors and food vendors selling hotdogs, smoked pork, roasted corn on the cob, kettle corn, drinks and honey fudge. Exhibition Coal Mine tours will be available all day as well for the special admission rate of $12 per person.
The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine is located at 513 Ewart Ave., adjacent to New River Park.
For more information, call 304-256-1747.
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren