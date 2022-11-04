The Primitive Quartet is scheduled to take the stage Saturday at 7 p.m at Woodrow Wilson Auditorium in Beckley.
The group has been traveling and singing gospel music 46 years, spreading the gospel through song.
The group’s goal is "to see saints blessed and encouraged to have a closer walk with God and to help lead souls to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ," according to the quartet’s website.
The quartet was formed as a result of a fishing trip when they were sitting around the campfire at night and singing.
The members realized that they had four-part harmony, and from there they started singing at their home church and other local churches.
Today the quartet travels approximately 50,000 miles a year to do about 150 dates.
Their music is the traditional mountain shape note style singing accompanied by acoustical instruments including the mandolin, banjo, fiddle, guitars and acoustic bass.
They play their own music on all their recordings and strive to duplicate the same sound in all their personal appearances.
