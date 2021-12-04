A silo stands sentry as the sun sets near the unincorporated community of Organ Cave, located in the heart of Greenbrier County along Route 219 at the intersection with Route 63 four miles south of Ronceverte. Just up Monroe Draft to the northeast is its namesake, Organ Cave – a National Natural Landmark plus a National Landmark of Historic Places on the West Virginia Civil War Trails. This historic natural cave has over 45 miles of mapped passages with over 200 leads yet to be mapped and surveyed. It is the second longest commercial cave on the east coast. Organ Cave is full of wonder, science and history. The cave offers not only historic natural wonders, fascinating rock formations, and prehistoric fossils, but it even has bats. It is, however, closed until spring.
