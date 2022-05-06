Betrayal, revenge and historical accuracy are at the heart of Robert Eggers’ Scandinavian historical epic “The Northman,’’ starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe.
Similarities to other films permeate the narrative, but what makes “The Northman” excel is in its execution.
The action is fierce, the drama is gripping and the story moves at a relentless pace without losing a single plot beat in the process. It’s a simple story done exceptionally well with cinematography that inspires awe and performances that put the viewer in the mindset of the characters and time period.
Skarsgard plays the film’s protagonist Prince Amleth, son of King Aurvandill, whose birthright as heir to a small kingdom in Iceland is abruptly taken from him when his uncle, Fjölnir, kills his father in a bid for the throne. The young prince Amleth had just completed an ancient Norse ritual which includes an oath to avenge his father as part of his destiny and, after escaping from his murderous uncle, he sets out on a lifelong journey to fulfill the oath he swore to his father.
After maturing into an adult and feigning his way back into Fjölnir’s new farmstead under the guise of slavery, he learns that his mother has married his literal backstabbing uncle and has even sired another child with him; thus, the dramatic conflict is also put to a moral dilemma.
If this sounds a bit like “The Lion King” or the famous Shakespearean play “Hamlet,” that’s because it is. The story is rather straightforward, although there is a twist near the end of the film that rivals some of the most famous in film history because of the emotional gut punch it delivers.
Nicole Kidman delivers a powerful performance as Amleth’s mother and Willem Dafoe steals the show in the few scenes he’s in as the eccentric and mystical court jester, Heimir.
The film is full of gorgeous, psychedelic visuals as it presents itself more as a dream than a story. Mantras are repeated, substances are consumed and visions of Valkyries permeate the 137-minute run time. It’s a feast for the senses, and the final confrontation embodies every aspect that makes the film work as well as it does.
Historical accuracy is at the forefront. The story takes place in AD 895 and it feels like you’ve been transported to the time period seamlessly. Viking berserkers howl at the moon and the leaders of men are often disgustingly patriarchal in their attitudes, but what makes it all work is how well the set design matches the tone. Atrocities are committed without batting an eye though it feels more like a circumstance of the times than a glorification of the society. The film is a character study set among the backdrop of a brutal, bloody historical time period. No detail is skipped over the director’s visual eye and it shows.
If you’re a fan of the History Channel epic series “Vikings,” then you’ll find yourself enthralled by the gripping set pieces, thrilling action and suspenseful drama. It’s a character study on what it means to seek revenge intertwined with slick visuals and a gritty, raw aesthetic that holds no bones about what the time period itself was like.
If you like to be transported to ancient periods and see their customs, “The Northman” is sure to thrill.
"The Northman" is rated R and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.