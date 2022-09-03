What do you get when you cast Nathalie Emmanuel, known for playing Missandei on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” in a sleek and modern gothic-horror story?
While those terms may seem mutually exclusive, the genre conventions they describe certainly aren’t. “The Invitation” is a 2022 look into what aristocracy and nobility can afford even the most monstrous among us.
Imagine Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” met with a class-conscious analysis of intergenerational wealth disparity. That’s what director Jessica Thompson and writer Blair Butler attempt to accomplish with their atmospheric film “The Invitation.” While the tension between the aesthetic and characters is certainly top notch, much of the narrative is either spoiled by trailers or guessed long before the actual reveal can achieve any impact.
Set in the modern day, the narrative focuses on an artist living in New York City named Evie Jackson. She’s recently lost her mother and feeling more isolated than ever, she takes a chance on a DNA ancestry kit her friend gifted. Unsuspectingly, she’s contacted by someone claiming to be Evie’s distant cousin from England. After meeting with her alleged newfound family member, cousin Oliver Alexander, she agrees to attend an extravagant wedding at a massive English estate named Carfax Abbey.
That sets the story in motion and while little is spoiled by that synopsis, more would be if you watch only a trailer or watch more than 20 minutes of the film. While there are some twists and turns, most of the narrative can be distilled to its pure form within a third of the film’s runtime. This is not only due to the many references to gothic horror classics of the past but because of the jump scares and atmosphere used throughout.
The leads are likeable enough; Nathalie Emmanuel proves she can be a leading woman and not just Khaleesi’s advisor, while leading man Thomas Doherty shows an uncanny amount of charisma as the head of the Alexander family. Every scene in the film feels decently executed but the pervading feeling that this story is something we’ve all seen a million times before is hard to escape. Still, it’s a worthwhile watch for anyone who is a fan of the genre or anyone who likes their horror a bit on the safe side.
— “The Invitation” is rated PG-13 and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.
