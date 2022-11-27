The end of Thanksgiving traditionally indicates the beginning of many families’ Christmas preparation.
Many deeply rooted familial traditions, such as decorating trees, singing carols and wrapping presents, are centered on the holiday, and binge-watching Christmas films with the family is no exception. Be wary, however, as determining what movie your family will watch can be fraught if your family cannot define what a Christmas movie even is.
It’s impossible to determine if an object meets certain classifications without first establishing what the criteria are. In the case of Christmas movies, the debate continues for what qualities define this festive subgenre of film. Does the story need to be merely set on the holiday to qualify? Does the film need to include traditional Christmas iconography and symbolism, such as Santa Claus and Christmas lights? Does the film need to focus on the themes of the holiday, such as being with family and the gift of giving?
Categorizing films like “A Christmas Story” and Tim Allen’s “The Santa Clause” as Christmas movies is almost a tautology as films such as those are by definition Christmas movies. Their entire theme, aesthetic and narrative are hyper-focused on the holiday itself. It’s much the same way a documentary about Christmas is foundationally about the holiday while a documentary about a bank robbery that occurred on Dec. 25 is not.
One film at the heart of this debate is Bruce Willis’ 1988 action classic, “Die Hard,” as it dances around the edges of how we traditionally define a Christmas movie. The film is set on Christmas day when an off-duty police officer attempts to stop an armed takeover of a corporate office building. The narrative thrust is centered on the conflict between Willis’ off-duty cop and Alan Rickman’s terrorist, but much of the subtext of the film mirrors the structure of the holiday subgenre. Mel Gibson’s “Lethal Weapon” is another film that shares the spirit of being a holiday film wrapped in the veneer of an action film.
There are even symbolic Christmas movies that eschew the sentimental subtext of Christmas and instead center on the social ramifications. Stanley Kubrick’s cryptic and iconic 1999 film “Eyes Wide Shut” contains subtle themes exploring the rampant consumerism concerning what is known as the holiday shopping season. Make no mistake, “Eyes Wide Shut” isn’t a Christmas movie in tone or feeling and contains extremely mature content, but the themes surrounding the holiday are present. Ultimately, what criteria someone uses to define the subgenre is a subjective assessment which means you may have more arguments about what a Christmas movie is than actually picking a Christmas movie.
