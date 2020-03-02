"The 4 Elements" gala set for March 21

Ten years ago, a small band of parents gathered together to make a difference in their children’s education, forming the New River Gorge Learning Co-op. With determination, community-based thinking and the support of one another, the small home-school cooperative that started with 26 children and some parents has grown to 46 children, their families and eight staff members.
The NRGLC is now registered with the state as a nonpublic school and touts an approved kindergarten program.
For those 10 years, the NRGLC has been offering a nature-based, student-driven, Montessori-inspired educational alternative to families from Fayette, Nicholas and Raleigh counties.
Even with all the help from the families, NRGLC still relies on support from the local community. It is in that spirit the group is planning its 10th annual gala fundraiser, its largest event of the year, on Saturday, March 21, at Adventures on the Gorge.
Due to the high demand and significant growth within the school, NRGLC is seeking help to ensure the successful school continues growing.
This year’s theme is “The 4 Elements” — fire, air, earth and water — reflecting the group’s commitment to providing a balanced approach to education.
To learn more about the event, for tickets or sponsorship tiers ranging from $250 to $1,500, email info@NRGLC.org or NewRiverGala.org
The 10-month school program is a research-based educational model experts across the country agree will best prepare students for a happy future in the 21st century. It is a winner of the Best of the Blue Ridge 2020, sponsored by Blue Ridge Outdoors.
The group uses a sliding scale tuition and has both a scholarship and tuition assistance program, allowing families of most incomes to be able to attend.
The community service program also has students regularly participating in their greater community.
NRGLC works with partners like West Virginia University, New River Gorge National River, New River Nature & Birding Center, Morris Creek Watershed Association, Fayette County Animal Control Center, New River Alliance of Climbers, The One Foundation and numerous local businesses.
This summer Camp Drift-A-Bit program is open to both NRGLC and non-NRGLC students.