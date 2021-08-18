The City of Beckley/Beckley Events' announces upcoming schedule

Beekeeper Lisa Eades (left) of Cheyenne Farm out of Summers County, hands honey samples to patrons (from left) Nancy Sotak, Dave Sotak, Danielle Stewart and Christina Baisden during a past Beckley Honey Festival at the Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum. (The Register-Herald/file photo)

The City of Beckley / Beckley Events’ Upcoming Schedule:

August 20 - Friday in the Park, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jim Word Memorial Park, weather-permitting: music by the Chris Oxley Quartet

August 20 – Third Friday Around the Block Party – 5-8 p.m., Jim Word Memorial Park; music by the Untrained Professionals 5:30-7:30 p.m., plus line dancing (5 p.m.) and Refit (6:30 p.m.), and food vendors.

The Silver Eagles Reunion (WWHS classes of the 70s) will be held along the Fosters block of Main Street from 5-10 p.m..

August 21 – Honey Festival at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine with the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., music by Long Point String Band, vendors

Appalachian Festival – a variety of events planned from August 21 to 28, see schedule at appalachianfestival.net

August 22 – Sunset/Full Moon Group Walk/Bike Ride with Active Southern WV, meet at the Trail Art Park on Third Ave. lot at 8 p.m.

August 27 – Friday in the Park, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jim Word Memorial Park, weather-permitting: music by the Lost Cannon Bluegrass and Shane Ingram & friends

August 28 – Appalachian Festival Street Fair – 5-8:30 p.m., Main, Heber and Neville Streets, Music by the New River Jazz Band, Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns, Nick Pennington and Kate Lett. Variety of food vendors and other vendors will be along Main and Neville Streets. Also, an Oreo-stacking contest, rock painting and various activities can be enjoyed.

Other Upcoming Events:

September 5 – 11 – Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival – Planning is underway for the 28th annual event. Some highlights include:

Sunday, Sept. 5 – Home run derby, soccer kicking, cheerleading, twirling demo, fireworks at Beckley Little League.

Enjoy various activities throughout the community during the week.

Saturday, Sept. 11 – Kids Downtown Street Fair (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) & Parade (11 a.m.) – now accepting entries for the parade and street fair.

9/11 Parade of Lights at dusk

October 2 – Chili Night, 5-8 p.m., chili and other vendors, music and more, along downtown streets – now accepting registrations – form on the City’s website - www.beckley.org or call 304-256-1776. Also learn more about events on “Beckley Events” Facebook page.

 

