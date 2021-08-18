The City of Beckley/Beckley Events' announces upcoming schedule

The City of Beckley / Beckley Events’ Upcoming Schedule:
August 20 - Friday in the Park, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jim Word Memorial Park, weather-permitting: music by the Chris Oxley Quartet
August 20 – Third Friday Around the Block Party – 5-8 p.m., Jim Word Memorial Park; music by the Untrained Professionals 5:30-7:30 p.m., plus line dancing (5 p.m.) and Refit (6:30 p.m.), and food vendors.
The Silver Eagles Reunion (WWHS classes of the 70s) will be held along the Fosters block of Main Street from 5-10 p.m..
August 21 – Honey Festival at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine with the Raleigh County Beekeepers Association, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., music by Long Point String Band, vendors
Appalachian Festival – a variety of events planned from August 21 to 28, see schedule at appalachianfestival.net
August 22 – Sunset/Full Moon Group Walk/Bike Ride with Active Southern WV, meet at the Trail Art Park on Third Ave. lot at 8 p.m.
August 27 – Friday in the Park, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jim Word Memorial Park, weather-permitting: music by the Lost Cannon Bluegrass and Shane Ingram & friends
August 28 – Appalachian Festival Street Fair – 5-8:30 p.m., Main, Heber and Neville Streets, Music by the New River Jazz Band, Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns, Nick Pennington and Kate Lett. Variety of food vendors and other vendors will be along Main and Neville Streets. Also, an Oreo-stacking contest, rock painting and various activities can be enjoyed.
Other Upcoming Events:
September 5 – 11 – Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival – Planning is underway for the 28th annual event. Some highlights include:
Sunday, Sept. 5 – Home run derby, soccer kicking, cheerleading, twirling demo, fireworks at Beckley Little League.
Enjoy various activities throughout the community during the week.
Saturday, Sept. 11 – Kids Downtown Street Fair (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) & Parade (11 a.m.) – now accepting entries for the parade and street fair.
9/11 Parade of Lights at dusk
October 2 – Chili Night, 5-8 p.m., chili and other vendors, music and more, along downtown streets – now accepting registrations – form on the City’s website - www.beckley.org or call 304-256-1776. Also learn more about events on “Beckley Events” Facebook page.