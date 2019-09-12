A small town with a big heart is gearing up for the 29th Annual Mount Hope Jubilee Sept. 20-21.
Jubilee chairperson Patty Logan said the Jubilee began as a way to recognize Mount Hope’s coal history, but quickly became tied to high school homecoming football games.
Although Mount Hope High School closed in 2011, the Jubilee still brings in Alumni during the third weekend in September. Class reunions and family reunions are planned as well. The 50th reunion for the Class of 1969 will be held this weekend.
The Jubilee Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and live music, food vendors, arts and crafts and games are planned for all day.
This year’s Mount Hope Jubilee Grand Marshals are Members of the Mountain of Hope Organization. This organization is a non-profit organization that has awarded more than $50,000 to date in scholarships to Mount Hope graduates over the past several years. They were formed with the idea of giving back to our Mount Hope community, and have worked diligently over the past to help graduating students get a good start in their academic careers.
The Schedule of Events for the upcoming Jubilee weekend are as follows: Friday, Sept. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. Alumni gathering at the Heritage Center (former MHHS building); from 7 to 9 p.m. is the street dance in the middle of town in front of the Community Building (old YMCA) with music by Jimmy Pino and the Piney Creek Band.
On Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. will be the parade with line up at old MHHS; 10:30 a.m. Mount Hope Methodist Drama Team (in front of Methodist church); 11 a.m. is gospel music by Karen James; noon is Jimmy Pino and Matt Jones t he Road; 2:30 is Hit and Run.
For more information call Patty Logan, Chairperson at 304-673-3984 or Bobby Dorado at 304-890-8175.