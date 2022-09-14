Fall isn’t here until Sept. 22, and I will still be in denial about that for some time. Because of that fact, I am starting this week’s column with some great outdoor activities, while we still have the chance to comfortably enjoy them. So keep those hoodies and sweaters in the closet for a little longer, and let’s get all we can out of this short season.
λλλ
Saturday, Sept. 17, is another Courtyard Concert Series at Tamarack, with 4Chill on the outdoor stage from noon – 3 p.m. You can go enjoy free live music in the center of their iconic red peaked roof building. You can grab a bite to eat, shop the retail space, and even explore the Fine Art Gallery there. Don’t let the weather stop you either because the music will be moved indoors if it looks like rain.
λλλ
Also on Saturday, the YMCA / Weathered Ground Brewery 3rd Annual 5/10k Trail Run is happening in Beckley. Registration begins at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex at 4 p.m. and the run starts at 5 p.m. Sponsored by the WGB, this run utilizes the trail system located around the soccer complex to provide a unique experience and stunning views of the Piney Creek Gorge. This is a festival style event with food trucks, face painting, a bouncy house, and much more. All 10k participants will receive a trophy at the finish line, and the top three male and female runners in both races will receive prizes from the WGB. Runners will also receive a commemorative T-shirt while supplies last, so register early.
λλλ
Oak Hill is also holding a healthy event on Saturday, Sept. 17. A Walk For Hope is your chance to help raise awareness for Fayette County’s drug epidemic. You can walk or run on the White Oak Rail Trail from 11 a.m – 1 p.m. to show your support. In lieu of a registration fee, they will be collecting nonperishable food items and toiletries to donate to local organizations.
λλλ
The Kirkwood Winery in Summersville is offering up wine, beer, music, food, and crafts on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. The 31st Kirkwood Winery Wine & Music Fest will start at 3 p.m. on Friday and not wind down until 10 p.m. on Saturday night. Tickets range from $15 - $45 and are available online at kirkwood-wine.com, or in Summersville at United Bank, First Community Bank, Maloney’s Pub and The Tractor Bar.
The fun includes a 5k race, distillery tours, prizes and even a grape stomping contest. You will also get a free wine glass for wine tastings with admission. Friday evening is Girl Band Night with Caroline Hinkle at 4 p.m., Makenzie Phipps at 6 p.m. and The Krista Hughes Band from 8 – 10 p.m. Saturday’s music lineup includes Grayson Wills at noon, Hunter Blaylock and Tim Moore at 2 p.m., and Mikele Buck at 4 p.m. The two headliners are Thomas Gabriel Cash (Johnny Cash’s grandson) at 6 p.m. and Dillon Carmichael (John Michael Montgomery’s nephew) at 8 p.m. Kirkwood is located at 45 Winery Lane, and this sounds like one you won’t want to miss.
λλλ
Saturday, Sept. 17, will offer you two great events under one roof at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. You will find the Tri State Exotic Animal Expo and the Wonders Oddities Expo happening there from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. You and the kids will have the opportunity to meet and interact with mammals, birds, spiders, reptiles, and much more. You can also visit animal breeders and vendors from all over the country while you are there. If the snakes and spiders aren’t enough to get you going, simply ease over to the Oddities Expo side of things and see what you can stir up. If you need a necklace made from a rodent skull, or maybe a rat in a jar of formaldehyde, this is the place to make it happen. There is a $5 entry fee for adults, while kids under 12 get in free, so there’s plenty of bang for your buck with this one.
λλλ
Monday, Sept. 19, Aura Rise will be playing at the Burrito Bar in Lansing. This group promotes themselves as being influenced by nearly every type of music. Drop in between 7 - 9 p.m. and see if they deliver.
λλλ
On Friday, Sept. 16, the Lost Paddle in Oak Hill is hosting a free party with DJ Iron Ring. He will be taking the stage for an evening right here in the New River Gorge he calls home. Prepare for some big, floor-shaking bass drops. He doesn’t forget to throw in a few of today’s dance hits. The fun runs from 8 - 11 p.m.
λλλ
Also on Friday, you can celebrate Gauley season with live music at Rendezvous River Lodge in Lansing. Berth will be taking the stage there from 8 - 11 p.m.
λλλ
If you are a golfer, there is a tournament going on at the Grandview Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 17. In memory of Sandi Hawse and sponsored by the Beaver Lions Club, this is a four-man scramble with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes golf, a cart, and an evening meal. For more information or to register, call Ken Scott at 304-573-0844 or John Hawse at 304-255-2034.
λλλ
Briergarten, a German style beer garden located at 121 Stratton Alley, kicks off the Octoberfest season on Saturday, Sept. 17, at noon. Their 2nd Annual Oktoberfest Celebration will be expanding into City National Bank’s parking lot. There will be music, comedy, contests, pretzels, and more. Of course they will be offering many delicious craft beers and their famous hot dogs. You can’t call it an Oktoberfest without brats, and I’m certainly not talking about someone’s unruly children. Briergarten has the best brats around, and I challenge you to prove me wrong.
λλλ
If there’s an upcoming event you would like my readers to know about, email me directly at events@register-herald.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.