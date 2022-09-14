Courtesy photo

Stop into the Briergarten in Lewisburg for their 2nd Annual Oktoberfest Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 17, and try the amazing Brierdog, with the Briergarten’s classic beer cheese, pickle relish, onions, and Grady Ford’s Famous “A Reformed Lawyer’s Criminally Good Hot Dog Sauce.” It’s served on a pretzel bun alongside West Virginia’s own Mister Bee potato chips.