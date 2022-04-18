In November 2021, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced an American Rescue plan (ARP) grant which would be distributed to 66 local art agencies to help artists recover from the pandemic. This grant totaled $20,200,000, which was then split between the 66 agencies who would be awarded either $150,000, $250,000, or $500,000.
Tamarack Foundation for the Arts (TFA) will be dispersing the NEA ARP funds to sustain, create and restore arts-related jobs in 14 WV counties. TFA looks forward to helping local artists and arts-supportive organizations recover from the pandemic through the TFA Pandemic Relief Mini-grant Program, serving the following counties: Braxton, Boone, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha (selected areas only), Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Wayne, Webster and Wyoming.
For over 20 years, the foundation has focused on providing creative workers in small communities the help they need to make a difference with their work.
“Our mission is to nurture a vibrant and prosperous arts community, foster artistic excellence, and bring people together for powerful shared experiences that inspire a creative exchange of ideas,” said Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Executive Director Renée Margocee.
Tamarack Foundation for the Arts has supported recovery efforts to help artists during the pandemic, such as offering virtual assistance with networking and increasing artists’ visibility with the WV Creative Network, providing learning opportunities with Lunch and Learns, and hosting a virtual Arts and Business Summit, and this grant will do a large part in restoring what artists and arts-supportive organizations lost throughout the pandemic.
Director of Operations Dominica Queen worked closely with artists during the onset and duration of the pandemic, helping with budgets, marketing and connecting artists to resources.
“The past two years have been a challenge in the extreme, so we are honored to have captured resources that will allow us the opportunity to harness our local creativity in the rebuilding and healing of our communities,” said Queen.
The RFP can be found at this link and on TFA’s website. The TFA Pandemic Relief Mini-grant application will be open on April 22, 2022.
More information about Tamarack Foundation for the Arts and the NEA’s grant can be found at www.arts.gov/about/news/2021/american-rescue-plan-grants-local-arts-agencies, tamarackfoundation.org.