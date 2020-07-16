Tamarack has opened its Youth Art Gallery for a “Celebrating the Seniors of 2020” exhibition. This display boasts the work of some of the most talented 12th graders in the Mountain State, including some that are Tamarack juried artists, and gives them the recognition they deserve.
“We want to honor the graduating class of 2020,” said Leah Dunmyer, Marketing Director at Tamarack. “They missed out on a lot of the usual celebrations this year and this is our way of congratulating them for their accomplishments.”
The Youth Art Gallery is now open to the public and this display will be up until Sept. 14. Tamarack is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.