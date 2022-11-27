fayetteville, w.va. – The New River Youth Symphony & Chorus will be presenting two concerts in the coming weeks, one in Fayetteville and the other in Prosperity.
The first concert will be Monday, Dec. 5, in Fayetteville at Christ Fellowship Church, 2855 Maple Ave. The second will be Monday, Dec. 12, at Faith Baptist Church, 480 Prosperity Road, Prosperity.
Both concerts begin at 7 p.m. with pre-concert music starting at 6:45 p.m.
The concerts will feature music by the New River Emerging Strings, Youth Chorus and the Youth Symphony. The Fayetteville concert will be live streamed.
For a $75 donation, any person can sponsor a song for someone else. The dedication will be announced during the concert.
To sponsor a song, email newrivermusic@gmail.com or call Kathy Bailey at 304-923-9622. Send your check to NRYSC, P.O. Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
Admission to the concerts is free, but donations are accepted at the door.
Donations are tax-deductible and can be made by mailing a check to N.R.Y.S.C., P.O. Box 177, Fayetteville, WV 25840.
