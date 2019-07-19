The second Sustainable Living Forum & Craft Fair is scheduled for Aug. 16-18 at the Sweet Springs Resort Park.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include topics on water protection; transitioning to alternative energies from fossil fuels; learning about the market potential of hemp; herbal gardening and cultivating (for) personal and community health; spiritual and meditative opportunities to relieve solastalgia (climate change anxiety); regional geological characteristics and more.
The fair is being presented by Sweet Springs Institute and the Appalachian Chronicle.
— Wendy Holdren