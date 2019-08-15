Summersville welcomes 6th Annual Lake Lighthouse Festival & Car Show

On Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Summersville Lake and Lighthouse, located at 278 Summersville Lake Rd., will be hosting the 6th Annual Lake Lighthouse Festival & Car Show.
“We want to invite everyone to come out to the festival and car show! It is a very family friendly event for all ages to enjoy," said Steve Keblesh, President and CEO of Summersville Lake Retreat.
According to Keblesh, this year’s festival is going to newer, bigger and better than those held in the past.
“We are always trying to improve. This year we are focusing more on interpretive displays across the festival and on creating more interactive activities for the kids.”
These youth-geared activities include artistic face paintings done by Paint MisBehavin’ as well as photo opportunities with Smokey the Bear and Bobber the Water Dog, both of whom will be roaming the lighthouse grounds throughout the day.
Several other events that Keblesh says children may find enjoyable are the Nicholas County K9's demonstration, which will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. in front of the Lighthouse and Gazebo; the Nicholas County Animal Shelter Free Adoption Day event, which will last until 1 p.m.; the West Virginia DNR Cranberry Glades Visitor Center's Live Snake Exhibit hosted by Roy Moose; and the all-day $5 lighthouse tours.
While hosting more youth-focused events was a goal for the festival, there will still be plenty of events for adults as well.
During the festival, WSAZ TV3 News Anchor, Taylor Eaton, along with the 2019 Lighthouse Festival Royalty will be available for a Meet & Greet.
Additionally, as visitors make their way across the grounds, they will be met by artisans and crafters from throughout the state who will be showcasing their skills, live Appalachian music, great food, entertainment, raffles and of course, the Car Show.
The Iron Beaver, Simply Hickory Syrup, Wood Crafts, Perfectly Pink Soaps & Lotions, Purses, LuluRoe, ThirtyOne, Scentsy, Pink Zebra, Jewelry, and Pampered Chef will have booths set up across the grounds for festival goers to visit.
The festival’s live music will take place at the Lighthouse Gazebo. At 11 a.m., EmmaLea Deal will be headlining for Elvis impersonator "Rudy Elvis," who will be performing from 3 to 5 p.m.
Keblesh said guests will be able to enjoy an array of food on the grounds including fair food, food truck specials and more. The Big Lebowlski, The Rolling Stove, Almost Heaven Slush, Sugar Shack, Dickies BBQ, and Appalachian Coffee House will all be making an appearance on festival day.
According to the festival’s press release, last year’s car show featured 132 classic cars and hot Rods. This year, the first 100 cars that register for the show will receive a Summit Car Show Bag filled with incentives from local businesses as well as a chance to win some other great prizes.
All cars must be registered by noon on the day of the festival. Viewing and judging will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the awards ceremony set to take place at 5 p.m.
Also, at 5 p.m., the Lighthouse Queens will be drawing for the winner of the Queen’s Raffle Basket. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 and all proceeds will go towards scholarships as well as travel and entry expenses needed to send the girls to other pageants.
Detailing the items included in the basket, which totaled $4,000, Keblesh stated they “couldn’t find a basket big enough to hold it all!”
“We are offering quite the package this year,” he said, adding that the basket includes gift cards to restaurants, overnight stays, jewelry, resort tickets, a kayak, and tools, as well as various other certificates and gifts.
Keblesh made sure to express his excitement for the approaching festival and the visitors it will bring to the area.
“People come here and see a lot of talents and things they don’t expect to see,” he stated. “We always get a good crowd and a good, eclectic mix of people.”
Admission into the festival is free to the general public.
"We pride ourselves on hosting a fun family oriented event where everyone feels welcomed and bring the entire family without feeling any financial pressure...It's just one way that we can 'pay it forward' for our community."
For more information on the 6th Annual Summersville Lake Lighthouse Festival & Car Show call 304-872-5975 or visit the Summersville Lake Retreat website at summersvillelakeretreat.com.