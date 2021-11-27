MARIETTA, OHIO — Sky Strickler of Summersville was recently a crew member for Marietta College's performances of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."
All five performances were in front of a packed audience in the Friederich Theater. Instructor Melissa Grande was the director.
Strickler, who is majoring in Theatre, worked as the light board operator in the production. Strickler is a graduate of Nicholas County High School.
