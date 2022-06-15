Summer is in full swing and so is the local event scene. I know how difficult it can be to stay “in the know” about everything. You have, however, come to right place, because if it’s happening in our reading area, you will find it right here every Thursday. So jump right in and grab a highlighter, because I am about to lay it out day by day for you.
● ● ●
Thursday, June 16 - Every Thursday is Bike Night all summer long at Calacino’s in Beckley, and they cut no corners for this event. This week, Jonah Carden hits the stage at 7 p.m. and a cornhole tournament starts on the deck at the same time. There will be free door prizes, half and half drawings, smoked brisket specials, and more.
Every Thursday is also Burger, Beer, Bourbon, & Blues Night at the Freefolk Brewery. Just $20 scores you a house made burger, a shot of bourbon, and a perfectly paired craft beer. Some Thursday’s even feature a live blues band, so check out their Facebook for a music scedule.
● ● ●
Friday, June 17 – Thrills in the Hills Weekend starts at 5 p.m. this Friday at Burning Rock Off Road Park in Sophia. Enjoy a weekend of trail riding, guided rides, contests and free tent camping.
The entire weekend pass is only $40 for adults, $30 for ages 7 - 15, and free for kids 6 and under.
Also on Friday, the Beckley Art Center is hosting their Midnight Coffee Live Concert Fundraiser. Starting at 10 p.m., MC Seth Hughes and videographer Will Radford will be playing live concert recordings from The OYB and The Wearing Hands. Donations are welcome at the door, and all proceeds help support the BAC Performing Arts Program.
Friday certainly isn’t without its options, because the New River National Park and Preserve is also hosting a Firefly Walk at Grandview starting at 8 p.m. This is a great outdoor opportunity to see the best of the national park up close and personal. This hike will go at a leisurely pace and be led by an NPS Ranger. You are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy closed toe shoes for this walk. You are welcome to bring walking sticks and encouraged to bring your own water. There is a Facebook event posted if you have any questions.
● ● ●
Saturday, June 18 – Daniel Vineyards invites everyone out to attend its 23rd Annual WV Spring Wine Festival from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Located at 200 Twin Oaks Rd. in Crab Orchard, this is a beautiful event that you won’t want to miss. Music this year includes Lady D at 11 a.m., Jay Milam at 1 p.m., and the Untrained Professionals from 3 - 6 p.m.
Six local wineries will be present with samples and wine for sale, and there will be over a dozen craft venders for you to check out. Food vendors will be Mister Crabs, Twisted Sisterz BBQ, Calacino’s Pizzeria, and Deez Eatz, so there’s no fear of going hungry. I have attended this festival several times, and can tell you that Daniel Vineyards knows how to put on an amazing event. Whether you prefer the sun or the shade, there’s plenty of both, and this is a great way to spend an afternoon with friends.
There is a $15 cash only fee at the gate, and believe me when I tell you it’s well worth it.
Later on Saturday evening, the Rendezvous River Lodge in Lansing will have two great live acts in one night. Matt Deal hits the stage at 8:30 p.m., and Red Audio plays at 10 p.m. Rendezvous is an open-air tavern located just across the bridge at 219 Chestnutburg Rd, and boasts an atmosphere that is a casual mix of mountain lodge and beach-side bar.
Our House Grill & Pub at Cantrell Rafting in Fayetteville isn’t leaving us hanging on Saturday night either. Stacey Carroll will be playing live from 7 - 10:30 p.m. Our House is located just a few minutes up Gatewood Road at 49 Cantrell Drive, and it has a busy summer scheduled, so expect to more of them in my column soon.
Sunday, June 19 – Colten Settle will be playing a live solo show at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. Colten writes his own music, and his solo shows are typically more relaxed than when he is with the entire band. You will hear some pop, folk, country and bluegrass in his set, but he is also liable to plug in a piece or two of equipment and step it a notch for you. Colten told me that he believes music to be the great unifier. He said that watching a crowd sing, dance, and smile reminds him how small our silly differences really are, and that we are all in this life together. It’s all about the people to Colten, so get out to this show and be one of those people.
● ● ●
Monday, June 20 - Mondays are notoriously slow when it comes to events, but Chetty’s at Adventures on the Gorge finds that unacceptable. It’s Wing Night at Chetty’s and they promise live music every Monday all summer long. This week it’s the Untrained Professionals at 7 p.m., and if you haven’t seen the spectacular view from this place, here’s your chance.
Monday is also West Virginia Day, and Tamarack in Beckley invites you to celebrate. From noon until 3 p.m., it will have live music in the courtyard by Matt Mullins and the Lincoln County Loggers. The Marketplace will also be in full swing, and this event is free, so go check it out.
● ● ●
Tuesday, June 21 – Seldom Free will be playing live at the Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill in Lansing. They are located at 179 Oscar White Road, and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.
Every Tuesday is also Trivia Night at Calacino’s in Beckley. It’s free to play for teams up to five, and the top three teams win gift cards. The categories are random, the music is great, and I promise you will find it unlike any trivia you have played before. Most people who come out turn into regulars, and you have to experience it yourself to see why.
● ● ●
Wednesday, June 22 – The Rusted Musket in Mullens will be bringing Trivia Night into Wyoming County this Wednesday. It’s free to play for teams up to five, and the top three placing teams will win cash and gift card prizes.
I will be hosting this event myself, the categories will be random, and I guarantee an exciting time. It starts at 7 p.m., and I recommend grabbing a table early for this one, because space is limited.
● ● ●
Email me at events@register-herald.com if there is an upcoming event you would like to see covered here. If you attended an event you read about here, let me know and maybe we can share your experience with our readers.
● ● ●
Calendar
Thursday, June 16
The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley. Members of several local car clubs along with Visit Southern West Virginia and the City of Beckley/Beckley Events have been planning three days of activities for the event, which will start out with a reception at Tamarack Marketplace on Thursday night, June 16. The public is invited to view over 100 vehicles from across the country during the first AACA Nationals to be held in downtown Beckley, on Sat., June 18, from 9 am to 3 pm. The show automobiles and motorcycles on display will be 25 years or older and be displayed with original equipment, paint colors, driveline, and interiors.
Friday, June 17
Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., through August, weather permitting, at Word Park on Neville Street. Food vendors will offer lunch items for sale. Darrell Ramsey will perform, followed by Theatre WV offering a preview of Hatfield’s and McCoy’s music.
“Hatfields and McCoys” will open Theatre West Virginia’s 2022 summer season at 7:30 p.m. at Grandview’s Cliffside Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m., pre show musical guests start at 6:30 p.m. and concessions available from 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinee performances at 3 p.m.Tickets are $15 each. Visit http://www.theatrewestvirginia.org
Dry Creek Music & Arts Festival will take place in White Sulphur Springs on Friday and Saturday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday with a New Orleans-style jazz funeral parade from The Schoolhouse Hotel to Big Draft Brewery Stage for a show. On Saturday, Main Street will be closed from noon to 6 p.m. for regional artists and craftspeople to display their paintings, jewelry, pottery, photography, glassware and more. There will be live performing artists throughout the afternoon, as well as activities for the kids.
Sunday, June 19
Mountain Stage will be at the Culture Center Theater, Charleston, at 7 p.m. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Southern Avenue, We Banjo 3, Lilli Lewis and more. www.mountainstage.org
Thursday, June 23
The Ivy Terrace Concert Series will feature River Drivers at 6:30 p.m., at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic and enjoy a free evening of music on the Carnegie Hall lawn. www.carnegiehallwv.org
Friday, June 24
Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., through August, weather permitting, at Word Park on Neville Street. Food vendors will offer lunch items for sale. Traditional country artist, Billy Payne and Rick Lilly, will be featured. A variety of musical styles will be presented during the season.