Carnegie Hall is seeking submissions for its 31st aAnnual Juried Art Exhibit. This year’s exhibit will be virtual and all images must be taken by a digital phone.
The theme is “Phonedemic: Scenes From a Lost Year.” Selected works will be displayed online at www.carnegiehallwv.org from May 1 through May 31.
The deadline for entries is Friday, April 23 and an entry fee of $5/submission is required. Participants may submit up to three images (the maximum amount allowed per person).
Digital images must have been taken within the last year (between March 2020 and March 2021) and entries must denote the make/model of phone used.
Images may be stylized with any phone app, and must be in JPEG format, sRGB color space, and less than 2MB.
Subject matter should consist of anything that encapsulates the pandemic or the triumph of overcoming and perseverance.
The last year has been trying in so many ways.
The exhibit hopes to allow participants to share their experiences to help overcome the trauma during the slow transition into the “new normal.”
A jury of artists will judge entries based on composition, subject matter, and thematic depth. First Place ($100), Second Place ($75), Third Place ($50), and Carnegie’s Choice ($25) awards will be announced on April 28.
To enter and for a complete list of entry guidelines, please visit carnegiehallwv.org.
Contact Allan Sizemore, Carnegie Hall Artistic Director, at (304) 645-7917 or artistic@carnegiehallwv.org with questions.