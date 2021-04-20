Writers, poets and visual artists are invited to submit their work to the BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) annual Literary Awards by September 27.
The theme for this year’s contest is “Remembering the Darkness to Reach the Light” and seeks works inspired by life during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Those interested in participating can submit their previously unpublished fiction, non-fiction, poetry or photos for consideration in the student category or the employee category.
The first, second and honorable mention winners in the student category will receive cash prizes.
The top three winners in the employee category will receive BVCTC merchandise.
Winners from both categories will have their work published in the BVCTC Literary Journal and will receive an invitation to read in the fall poetry event on campus.
Those interested in entering the contest are asked to submit up to three poems, twenty pages of non-fiction or fiction and up to three photos of their visual art
Poems can be either traditional or free-verse. Prose can consist of nonfiction or fiction. Visual art can be photography or images of one’s artwork.
“By inviting our students, community, faculty and staff to participate in this way, we can use artistic expression to shed light on the unique perspectives of our creatives, and someday, hopefully, we can start to make sense of it all,” said Caleb Winters, assistant professor, chair of BVCTC’s English and Humanities Department.