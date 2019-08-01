CLIFFTOP — Marisa Sementilli was playing injured Thursday, but you would have been hard pressed to keep her from playing.
Sementilli, a 20-year-old classically trained violinist from Albany, Ohio, was camped out in one of the patches of shade Thursday afternoon, surrounded by friends and family members — make that “surrounded by family members” — jamming for hours, up until the old-time fiddle contest started. She had time, she said. She was No. 72 in the competition.
“(The Appalachian String Band Festival)’s a big ole’ family reunion,” she said while taking a break and letting her sore neck rest.
A big bandage covered the area where a boil-like sore developed this week, just at the point where her fiddle rests, “but I’m not slowing down.
“The doctor called in a steroid,” she turned to tell a family member who may or may not have been related by blood.
The 2019 competition is Sementilli’s “sixth or seventh,” she said. In the midst of the music, the shouts of welcome to old friends, the commerce going on around her, she couldn’t be positive.
“I know I played in my very first contest here when I’d only been playing fiddle for six months,” she laughed.
“I wasn’t absolutely terrified, so I thought ‘this is OK.’”
The eldest in a family of six children, Sementilli was a violinist long before she took to the fiddle.
“I was classically trained before I decided to play old-time fiddle music. I don’t know what possessed me to enter the contest, but it was fun.”
So much fun that she’s been back to Clifftop, and playing fiddle music when she’s not performing classically, every year since.
“This is my soul food for the summer,” said Sementilli, whose “day job” is as a violinist of a local orchestra.
“You look forward to it. We have a calendar and we actually count down the days. I just can’t explain it.”
Instead, Sementilli lets her music talk for her, and that music brings her family together.
Gathered in the circle jamming with her were her grandfather, Chuck Murray, playing the marimbula, an original Caribbean bass; a good friend, Jenna Kasler of Athens, Ohio, and the inimitable Tomato Freddie (Fred Swedburg of Orange, Mass.), both on guitar; and a friend, Mac Bailes of Sutton, adding vocals.
Off a little way across the lawn, her younger sister, Audrey Sementilli was rehearsing with her friend, Ethan Jones of Athens, Ga., for whom she was providing accompaniment in the fiddle contest. Grandma was off running an errand and another younger sister, Emily, was somewhere on the grounds of Camp Washington-Carver.
“We have three others at home, ages 4, 3 and 2, but they’re a little too young to come.”
Sementilli discovered the Appalachian String Band Festival accidentally.
“We saw pictures of (the festival) in a West Virginia magazine and the next thing you know, we decided to come down for one day and now we can’t imagine life without it. It is like a family reunion every year,” she said.
Sementilli said she has yet to break into the top five in the contest, but that "I don't compete to win here.
"I play to make the audience happy and to bring honor and glory to my Lord. That's my goal with music," she said.
The festival concludes Sunday, Aug. 4.
