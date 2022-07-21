Stranger but Truer Things
If you haven’t been introduced to the mega-hit “Stranger Things” airing on the Netflix streaming service, you are among a limited group that has avoided a marketing blitz of an interesting watch.
Children stolen away by dark, military groups for ominous research purposes, small-town friendships, monsters, and parallel universes all add to the show’s allure.
Comedic characters tempered with nail-biting horror and suspense scenes blanketed by the nostalgia of the 1980’s decade have provided a perfect recipe for a hit.
Monsters and mayhem are abundant but did you know that the series is loosely based upon reality?
The show that was once tentatively called “Montauk” after a much alleged and denied military project during The Cold War, follows a tale of actual conspiracy theories of governmental child abduction and mind-control experiments.
Projects known as The Star Gate and MKUltra in the mid-1970s were also questionable research programs that endeavored to access unstudied areas of the brain.
The hope was to be able to hone skills of telepathy (communication through thought), psychokinesis (moving of objects with the mind) and remote viewing (ability to view distant objects without the eyes), the latter of which was reportedly used by both Americans and Soviets for spying. Unfortunately, most records of these dubious projects were either destroyed, lost, or too vague to glean any real insight into technique, participants, or results.
Though most scientists today scoff at the idea that humans can be trained to spy with their minds, move objects via mental force or predict future outcomes, we all know someone who has dreamed of tragedy before it struck or watched a dog nervously pace before the ever-dreaded vet visit. Is this just coincidence or untapped intelligence?
If you have never spent a weekend on the couch binge-watching “Stranger Things” but are in the mood for a lot of quirky fun and entertainment, give it a shot. There are currently 4 seasons streaming.
The Raleigh County Public Library also has the dvd’s and even “Stranger Things” print material in it’s collection.
If you are a die-hard fan of the show and it has piqued your interest in true strange things, you can find plenty of information about psychic abilities, unbelievable experiments, government conspiracies, and much more at your local library. Come open your mind with us.
