Many of our residents go on vacations and travel this week, but that hasn’t kept our local venues from making sure those of us who stayed in town are properly entertained. There’s a little of everything going on this week from community yard sales to charity motorcycle rides, so let me break it all down for you.
Thursday, July 7 – The first Thursday of the month is a very different kind of open mic night at the Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville.
It’s Work in Progress Night and the stage can be yours to do just about anything you like from 7 - 9 p.m. Come read from your new novel, try out a few jokes, read some poetry, or just come by to listen. Located at 100 Rotan St., the LHC is a beautiful gallery, and you will never regret a visit there no matter the event.
Just down the block at 101 S. Court St., the Southside Junction Taphouse will be featuring live music Thursday as well. J. Hatfield takes the stage there at 7:30 p.m. You can always count on the Taphouse to book really great shows, and I have told you about the delicious menu there before, so make sure to give them a try.
Friday, July 8 – The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill in Lansing won’t let us down on a Friday night. This week, Joshua Ray Walker will be headlining the live music with openers Paul Johnson and Shawn Benfield. This show will be $10 in advance or $15 at the door, and the stage will be rocking from 6:30 - 11:30 p.m. This is a lot of talent under one local roof, so you can’t go wrong here.
Adam Cox will be playing live at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge on Saturday from 6 - 9 p.m. I checked this guy out on Facebook and was more than impressed. With a unique sound that’s not really country, not really rock, not really Irish folk, Adam is a storyteller with hints of all the above.
The WGB has a very unique new beer out that you need to try. The Way She Gose Boys is a light sour brewed with salt mined from J.Q. Dickinson in Malden. They also use cucumbers and pureed apricot, ending up with a concoction that goes down great in the summer heat. The bad news is that this one won’t last long, so get out and try it on tap or in the four-pack of cans before it’s gone!
Saturday, July 9 – Glade Springs will be holding its annual community sale. You can drop by the Glade Springs Conference Center anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to shop this giant multi-family sale. You will find all sorts of new and gently used items such as designer clothing, toys, furniture, and more. This event will happen rain or shine, so go find yourself a treasure.
There will be no shortage of night life this Saturday, so let’s talk about the Burrito Bar again. It will be a great evening in Lansing when The Kind Thieves take the stage from 6:30 - 11:45 p.m. If you have not seen these guys live, I cannot stress enough that you need to do so. It will be $10 at the door to attend this show and I promise you will find your time and money well spent.
Also on Saturday, Jean Hanna Davis will be playing at the Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge. Drop in, grab an award-winning craft beer, take in the beautiful scenery, and enjoy the show from 6 - 9 p.m.
The Mad Hatter’s in Beckley has you covered for Saturday as well. The Southern Three Band will be rocking their stage from 5 - 8 p.m. They invite you all to enjoy the show along with happy hour specials throughout the evening.
Saturday morning, the Skyline Lodge in Ghent is holding a charity motorcycle ride with all proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House. The 6th Annual Lillian Faith Bennett Memorial Ride is sponsored by the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and leaves the Skyline at 10 a.m. It’s only $20 per motorcycle or $25 with a passenger to ride for this great cause. For more details, or to donate to the cause, contact Mike or Lisa Mercado at 304-894-2233
On Monday, July 11, The Rusted Musket will be celebrating the opening of its new outdoor seating area by bringing Bike Night to Mullens. Everyone present will qualify for free door prizes and Randy Gilkey will be playing live from 6 - 9 p.m. Everyone is invited to come check out the motorcycles, have some delicious food, and listen to some great live music. Who knows, a cornhole tournament might even break out during the festivities, so come join the fun!
Every Monday is Wing Night at Chetty’s Pub in Lansing. This week you can take that short drive over the bridge and catch Matt Mullins doing what he does best. Take my word for it, when it comes to telling a story with a guitar, few people do it better or with more style. Wing Night starts at 4 p.m. and Matt takes the stage at 7 p.m. Look for drink specials, sauce specials and a beautiful view of the gorge.
Tuesday, July 12 – Every Tuesday is a different kind of Trivia Night at Calacino’s in Beckley. I host this one myself, and it started off last year as just a winter event. We were going to suspend it in the spring because attendance to such events typically drops off in good weather. This Trivia Night has proven the exception and has only grown this summer. It’s free to play for teams up to five, with gift card prizes to the top three teams. Fun and almost abrasive, it starts at 7 p.m. but you will want to sign up before it fills up.
Wednesday, July 13 – Georges’ Taps and Italian Grill in Beaver celebrates Wing Night every Wednesday, but it’s not just the wings that are worth a try. Whether it’s the pasta, the pizza, or the ribeye, Georges’ will not disappoint. With nothing frozen and nothing deep fried, this place is much more than your average restaurant.
If you know of a weekly event that I haven’t covered here, please let me know so I can spread the word. If you are a local musician, or know one that I rarely cover, please send me a schedule and I am happy to let the people know. Local events depend on us all to thrive and grow, and I can’t do it without you. Send all correspondence to events@register-herald.com or find me on Facebook.
Calendar
Thursday, July 7
● The Pioneer Days Festival will take place Thursday through Sunday in Marlinton. The Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contest and World-Class Jam will be Saturday. Fiddle and banjo contests begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. At approximately 5 p.m. will be a free concert. tinyurl.com/HammonsFamilyFestival
Friday, July 8
● Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale. The Switch (Rock) will be featured at 12:45 – Theatre WV (“Rocket Boys Musical” preview).
July 8 -10
● John Henry Days will be at John Henry Park, Talcott. Celebrate the legend of the man said to have defeated the steam drill. There will be live music, a 4-mile run, parade, crafts and food vendors, fireworks, a car show and more. www.facebook.com/johnhenrydays
July 8-23
● “Rocket Boys, The Musical” will be at Cliffside Amphitheatre, Grandview. The story of NASA scientist and West Virginia native Homer Hickam comes to life beneath the stars. www.theatrewestvirginia.org
Saturday, July 9
● Full Buck Moon Hike at 7:30 p.m., at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, Cass. Full moon hike led by Park Superintendent Marshall Markley. www.wvstateparks.com
● Chris Stapleton will be in concert at 9 p.m., at Charleston’s Coliseum & Convention Center. Enjoy an evening of music from the critically acclaimed singer-songwriter. www.chaswvccc.com
Sunday, July 10
● Theatre West Virginia Summer Concert Series will be at 7:30 p.m., at Cliffside Amphitheater, Grandview. Chris MacDonald presents a “Tribute to Elvis.” www.theatrewestvirginia.org
July 11-15 and July 18-22
● Carnegie Hall Kids’ College is an opportunity to expand learning in and through the arts in a safe, nurturing environment. A primary objective of Kids’ College is to instill a lifelong love of learning through the arts for its participants. This year it’s open for second through seventh grade students. Registration runs through June 24. carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
Thursday, July 14
● The Annie Neeley Band will be at Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series at 6:30 p.m., with its country-soul and roots rock. The concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. Concerts are over at 8 p.m.
Friday, July 15
● Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale. At 11:30 a.m. Patricia Smith (gospel) will take the stage followed at 12:20 p.m. by Mia Bailey (gospel).
Saturday, July 16
Skyline on the River Bluegrass Music Festival begins at 5 p.m., at Ronceverte Island Park Amphitheatre. Performers for this riverfront music event include High Fidelity, Coaltown Dixie. Troubadour Blue and more. www.greenbrierwv.com
Sunday, July 17-June 26
Little Shop of Horrors at Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Lewisburg. This popular horror rock comedy has charmed audiences for more than 30 years. www.gvtheatre.org
Sunday, July 17
Theatre West Virginia Summer Concert Series begins at 7:30 p.m., at Cliffside Amphitheater, Grandview. Enjoy an evening of music under the stars as Phil Dirt and the Dozers present a “Tribute to Great Music.” www.theatrewestvirginia.org
Friday, July 22 & 23
Friends of Charity Auto Fair at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, Beaver. In addition to a car show featuring hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles from all years, the fair, which benefits Hospice of Southern West Virginia, includes food, a carnival, car limbo, a “glow off,” burnout contest and a Saturday concert from Rodney Atkins. www.wvautofair.com
Friday, July 22
Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale. Featured will be BEX Arts Week / BAC / The Raleigh’s Open Mic.
Saturday, July 23
Missoula Children’s Theatre Presents: Rumpelstiltskin at 3 p.m., at the Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton. Enjoy an afternoon of fairy tales as local students present the classic tale. www.chuckmathencenter.orgTamarack Marketplace Concert Series
Tamarack Marketplace Concert Series begins at noon at Tamarack, Beckley. Enjoy an afternoon of live music in the Tamarack Marketplace outdoor courtyard featuring The Parachute Brigade. www.tamarackwv.com
Sunday, July 24-27
The Basketball Tournament 2022 will be held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. Teams hit the hardwood in this winner-take-all summer basketball tournament broadcast live on ESPN. www.chaswvccc.com
Friday, July 29-30
The 74th annual Williamsburg Community Fair will be held. Event features food, live music, a horseshoe tournament, outdoor games a grand parade and more. www.williamsburgwv.com
Friday, July 29 – Aug. 6
The Wizard of Oz will be presented at Cliffside Amphitheatre, Grandview. Follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy and friends as the beloved classic comes to life beneath the stars. www.theatrewestvirginia.org
Friday, July 29
Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale. Featured will be Dance Day at 11:30 – Mercer County COA dancers at 11:55 – Raleigh County COA dancers at 12:20 – Cindy’s Line Dancers at 12:45 – Theater WV (“Wizard of Oz” preview).
Friday, August 5 & 6
Lewisburg Literary Festival. This free two-day event includes writing workshops, music, outdoor art, children’s activities and appearances from author and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year Jennifer Pharr Davis, cartoonist Gary Trudeau and author, TV producer Conor Knighton. www.lewisburgliteraryfestival.com
Friday, Aug. 5-7
Totally Awesome ‘80s Weekend will be held at River Expeditions, Oak Hill. Reservations are required for this weekend that includes a white water rafting excursion, a barbecue cookout, two nights camping and breakfast and an awesome ‘80s party. raftinginfo.com/totallyawesome80sweekend
Friday, August 5
Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., through August weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale. Featured will be the blues and pop of Lady D.
Sunday, Aug. 7
The Oak Ridge Boys will be in concert at 4 p.m., at the Chuck Mathena Center, Princeton. Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, are best known for hits such as “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Dream On,” “Thank God For Kids,” and “American Made.” www.chuckmathenacenter.org
Thursday, Aug. 11-20
The State Fair of West Virginia will be at the fairgrounds in Fairlea. Mountain Grown Fun is the theme for this year. The annual event features carnival rides, livestock displays and contests, free entertainment, arts and crafts vendors and mainstage concerts. Featured performers include Cody Johnson, Foreigner and Flo Rida. www.statefairofwv.com
Friday, August 12
Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale. Featured will be How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown).
Saturday, Aug. 13
Waterpark Movie Night begins at 8 p.m., at ACE Adventure Resort, Minden. This unique event invites visitors to float on an inner tube while watching “Pirates of the Caribbean” on a big screen. www.aceraft.com
Tamarack Marketplace Concert Series starts at noon at Tamarack in Beckley. Enjoy an afternoon of live music in the Tamarack Marketplace outdoor courtyard featuring The Carpenter Ants. www.tamarackwv.com
Sunday, Aug. 14
The Athens-Concord Town Social begins at 1 p.m., at Concord University, Athens. This event, which will include live music, craft booths, food vendors, children’s games and displays by businesses and organizations, bridges the the town of Athens with Concord University. www.tinyurl.com/2kr8btcr
Friday, Aug. 19
Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors offer lunch items for sale. Featured will be the Chris Oxley Quartet (jazz).
Saturday, Aug. 20
Wings of Wonder: West Virginia Birds of Prey starts at 1 p.m. at Twin Falls Resort State Park, Mullens. Visitors will have the chance to meet and learn about six native West Virginia Raptor Ambassadors from Three Rivers Avian Center. The event features live owls, falcon, hawks, and Regis, a bald eagle. www.tracwv.org
The 5th annual Beckley Honey Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, Beckley. Held in recognition of National Honeybee Day, it includes honey products from local beekeepers, live honeybee demonstrations, honeybee education, youth activities, and food vendors. www.beckley.org
Sunday, Aug. 21
Two Virginias 5K Challenge begins at 7 a.m. at the Chamber of the Two Virginias, Bluefield, W.Va. Participants trace from Bluefield, W.Va., to neighboring Bluefield, Va. www.cityofbluefield.com
Tuesday, Aug, 23
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. at The Clay Center, Charleston. Known for his thoughtful, heartfelt songs about the human condition, Isbell is often referred to as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. www.theclaycenter.org
The Avett Brothers take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Charleston. The North Carolina natives will perform an evening of folk rock music. www.chaswvccc.com
Friday, Aug. 26
The Greenbrier Historical Society will host a weekend of community activities at the Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs this weekend to celebrate the life and achievements of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. This would have been her 104th birthday and is West Virginia’s designated Katherine Johnson Day. A one-act play about her life will be presented today and Saturday. Johnson’s daughters will participate in a moderated discussion about life with their mother, and a book signing of her memoir “My Remarkable Journey” will follow. A self-guided driving tour of White Sulphur Springs includes the Coleman house and other family sites on Church Street, a Greenbrier Historical Society History Walking Tour, and a visit to the North House Museum.
Beckley’s Friday in the Park is open weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August, weather permitting, at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street. Food vendors will offer lunch items for sale. Featured will be the Appalachian Festival – Lost Cannon Bluegrass, followed by Shane Ingram.
Beckley Area Concert Series Presents: Mike Mitchell at 7:30 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, Beckley. Enjoy an evening of Americana and folk music from singer/songwriter/fiddler Mike Mitchell. www.beckleyconcerts.org/concerts/mm.html
Saturday, Aug. 27
Chili, Brews & Bands runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tamarack, Beckley. Enjoy chili, local food and brews and music from Holly Forbes, Kind Thieves, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Long Point String Band and more. www.tamarackwv.com
The Appalachian Festival Street Fair is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Sample a variety of local cuisine, browse vendor offerings and enjoy live music at this annual street fair. www.facebook.com/beckleyevents
Sunday, Aug. 28
Mountain Stage kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Enjoy this West Virginia tradition as well-known and up-and-coming bands perform their hits live on stage for an international radio audience. Featuring Laurie Lewis, The Early Mays and more. www.mountainstage.org