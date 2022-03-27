athens, w.va. – The Appalachian Children’s Chorus Concert Choir will perform at Concord University on Tuesday, April 26, for the Carl S. Azzara Music Colloquium. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point. There is no admission charge, and the general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending.
The choir, performing under the direction of Selina Midkiff and Christopher Brown, includes 21 choristers from the Charleston, W.Va., area.
The ACC boasts numerous honors and has compiled an impressive list of performances that include international appearances in England, Ireland, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic and St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City.
The Carl S. Azzara Music Colloquium Endowment is dedicated to the memory of Carl Azzara, a 1954 graduate of Concord, for his lifelong passion and dedication to being a pianist, musician and teacher.
The intention of the fund is to provide educational opportunities in music for Concord students, faculty, staff and the community through professional presentations.
-------
Artist entry forms are available for the Art Show portion of the West Virginia Dandelion Festival, which begins Friday, May 27, at 6 p.m. with an Art Show featuring artists from all over West Virginia at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library.
The Art Show features a diverse number of categories that can be entered including drawing, painting, photography, 3-dimensional, textile, mixed media and many more.
Grade school and high school students are encouraged to join the youth section of the program.
The art show entry packets are available online at http://www.wvdandelionfestival.com/art-show.html or at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library, which is located at 344 Main St. W. in the heart of White Sulphur.
The library will not accept any more entries after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. Please call the WSS Library at 304-536-1171 if you have any questions.
------
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) will begin accepting entries for the 2022 West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition on Friday, March 25, until Monday, May 2, at 4 p.m.
This is the 41st year for the exhibition, which will open Friday, May 27, with an awards ceremony at the annual Vandalia Gathering at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. The free summer-long exhibition will be displayed through Sept. 13.
Quilts and wall hangings can be mailed or hand delivered to Laiken Blankenship, exhibits coordinator for the department, at the Culture Center.
Quilts and wall hangings, handmade or machine-made, by West Virginia residents are eligible for the exhibition. Special consideration will be given to hand-quilted entries. Entrants may submit one quilt and one wall hanging. There is a nonrefundable fee of $20 per entry. Quilts and wall hangings shown previously in a Department of Arts, Culture and History Quilts and Wall Hangings juried exhibition are not eligible.
A quilting workshop will be held on May 6 by Juror Linda Luggen titled “Ironing Out the Wrinkles.” Participants will bring their problem pieces for a troubleshooting Q & A. There are limited spaces available, and an RSVP is required.
The prospectus and entry information for the 2022 Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition can be found at https://wvculture.org/agencies/museums/.
For more information about the exhibit or to request a printed prospectus, contact Blankenship at 304-558-0220 or laiken.j.blankenship@wv.gov.
------
Sudhakar Jamkhandi, professor of English at Bluefield State College, has been named one of three new citizens of its program committee.
The Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities.
The two other members are Jenny Archer, a private development consultant in Hampshire County; and Dan Holbrook, former professor of history at Marshall University.
The new members will serve a three-year term beginning June 1.