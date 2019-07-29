State Fair of West Virginia kicks off Aug. 8

The 95th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will kick off Thursday, Aug. 8 — offering musical acts, free entertainment, livestock shows, carnival rides and more.
Gates open for the 10-day event at 9 a.m. Aug. 8 and carnival rides begin at 11 a.m.
"Our theme this year is 'Summer's Greatest Adventure' and we hope everyone is able to make it out to help us celebrate 95 years of traditions," said State Fair CEO Kelly Collins.
"We are excited to share with you our usual great traditions, as well as some new adventures for fairgoers including our second annual 'Best of Fair Food' contest," Collins said. "This contest will feature nine new items submitted by food vendors that fairgoers will get to taste and then vote on. Winners will be announced at the end of the week."
Gate specials throughout the week include First Energy's Magic Monday (Aug. 12), Senior Citizen's Day (Aug. 13), the Early Bird Special featuring $1 admission from 9 a.m. to noon (Aug. 14) and Military Discount Day (Aug. 15). Children ages 12 and under free admission all day, every day.
The concert series includes Justin Moore, Ashley McBryde, Cody Jinks, The Steel Woods, TobyMac, Darci Lynne, Cole Swindell, Alabama, and Jeff Foxworthy. For the lineup and ticket information, visit statefairofwv.com or call 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).
Free grandstand shows include Riley Green, the Jimmy Fortune, and Lorrie Morgan. Free entertainment will be offered throughout the week, including Swifty Swine, Grandpa Cratchet, Scott's World of Magic, Hypnotist Catherine Hickland, High Dive Show and Marc Dobson – One Man Band.
Advance tickets are available through Aug. 2 at Valley Independent Pharmacies, through noon on Aug. 3 at the State Fair Box Office or through Aug. 6, at select Stop In and One Stop locations.
