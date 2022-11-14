Newly announced Country Music Awards winner Cody Johnson is booked for the grandstand at the State Fair of West Virginia in Farilea on May 26, 2023, for a special performance featuring special guest Randy Houser.
The show is set to begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
“When we had to cancel the Cody Johnson performance at the 2022 State Fair, we were devastated, but hoped that we would get the opportunity to book him again,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “It just so happened that opportunity was available, and we are more than excited to offer this show as a special performance next May.”
Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. and will be available by visiting www.statefairofwv.com/events/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). All SFWV Boxholders will have the opportunity to purchase their usual tickets for this show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.