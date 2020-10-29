LEWISBURG — The State Fair of West Virginia invites local civic groups and businesses to participate in the 10th annual Christmas Barn Decorating contest at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea. Participants will have the opportunity to decorate one of 10 horse barns adjacent to Route 219 North.
"This is always an exciting competition for us and it is becoming a great tradition for the community. This year it is going to be even more special as we host our first-ever Christmas light show," said Kelly Collins, State Fair of WV CEO.
The winning entry will receive $300, with second and third place receiving $200 and $100 respectively. Only the east end of the barns will be decorated and work must be completed by Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Interested participants may contact Brenda Hunt at tickets@statefairofwv.com or by phone 304-645-1090.
People can visit the State Fair's Facebook page to vote for the "People's Choice" award and help the winning entry receive a selection of State Fair merchandise.