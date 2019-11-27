Spring Wildflower Art Contest announced

GLEN JEAN — Nature can be a great inspiration for artists of all ages. Through its annual Youth Arts in the Parks 2020 Appalachian Spring Wildflower Art Contest, the New River Gorge National River has helped area students celebrate their creativity and interest in nature.
According to NPS personnel, the annual contest and spring art exhibition allow students to serve as community leaders and raise awareness of Appalachia’s natural diversity and parks. “Their works will inspire community connections to local ecology, parks, and outdoor stewardship. Some students will also have the opportunity to explore the business of art and its role in economic development,” Jodi French-Burr, contest coordinator, said in a press release.
The contest is open to all students from kindergarten through 12th grade in Fayette, Raleigh, Nicholas and Summers counties. Entries do not have to be made through a school. Independent submissions are welcome.
A variety of media can be used to create art inspired by a spring Appalachian wildflower found in the New River Gorge area of West Virginia. Updated 2020 contest rules, online entry procedures, special team challenge news, and some species photo references are available online at http://www.nps.gov/neri/youth-arts-in-the-parks.htm.
Photos of contest entries must be submitted online between Jan. 6 and Feb. 9, 2020, according to French-Burr. Top entries will be showcased at the spring 2020 art exhibit at Tamarack in Beckley and online. Contest winners will receive art supply awards at a special ceremony.
The art contest is part of New River Gorge Wildflower Weekend, April 24 to April 26, 2020. The annual spring event celebrates the region’s diverse ecology, hosted by staff and volunteers of New River Gorge National River, Tamarack, and several southern West Virginia State Parks. The event schedule will be posted online as this celebration draws near.
Contest species checklist
All contest entries must be inspired by a native blooming Appalachian wildflower from the following checklist.
If a background is included in the piece, it should be representative of the plant’s natural habitat (local forest, river edge, or field) and in the appropriate blooming season. Multiple plants may be incorporated into the piece, but all blooms included must be from the list.
The blossom should be the focal point of the piece, though appropriate wildlife from the same habitat may be included in the art.
It is inappropriate for contest entries to include flowers in a pot, picked bouquets, flowers on a bridge or roadway, or with domestic animals.
This list highlights 100 native herbaceous and woody plants that bloom throughout the New River Gorge during spring and summer. These species are a small sample of the over 1,400 types of plants that grow in this area.
Sedge Family (Cyperaceae)
Fraser’s sedge (Carex fraseri)
Arum Family (Araceae)
Jack-in-the-pulpit (Arisaema triphyllum)
Spiderwort Family (Commelinaceae)
Ohio spiderwort (Tradescantia ohiensis)
Lily Family (Liliaceae)
Large-flowered bellwort (Uvularia grandiflora)
Yellow trout lily (Erythronium americanum)
False Solomon’s seal (Smilacina racemosa)
Fairy bells (Disporum lanuginosum)
Solomon’s seal (Polygonatum biflorum)
Nodding trillium (Trillium cernuum)
Red/ill-scented trillium (Trillium erectum)
Large-flowered trillium (Trillium grandiflorum)
Painted trillium (Trillium undulatum)
Iris Family (Iridaceae)
Crested iris (Iris cristata)
Orchis Family (Orchidaceae)
Pink lady’s slipper (Cypripedium acaule)
Large yellow lady’s slipper (Cypripedium pubescens)
Showy orchis (Orchis spectabilis)
Lizard’s Tail Family (Saururaceae)
Lizard’s tail (Saururus cernuus)
Birthwort Family (Aristolochiaceae)
Wild ginger (Asarum canadense)
Dutchman’s pipe (Aristolochia macrophylla)
Purslane Family (Portulacaceae)
Spring beauty (Claytonia virginica)
Pink Family (Caryophyllaceae)
Great chickweed (Stellaria pubera)
Fire Pink (Silene virginica)
Buttercup Family (Ranunculaceae)
Hooked crowfoot (Ranunculus recurvatus)
Rue anemone (Anemonella thalictroides)
Hepatica (Hepatica nobilis)
Wood anemone (Anemone quinquefolia)
Wild columbine (Aquilegia canadensis)
Dwarf larkspur (Delphinium tricorne)
Goldenseal (Hydrastis canadensis)
Barberry Family (Berberidaceae)
May-apple (Podophyllum peltatum)
Twinleaf (Jeffersonia dipylla)
Blue cohosh (Caulophyllum thalictroides)
Magnolia Family (Magnoliaceae)
Umbrella magnolia (Magnolia tripetala)
Tulip poplar (Liriodendron tulipifera)
Custard Apple Family (Annonaceae)
Pawpaw (Asimina triloba)
Laurel Family (Lauraceae)
White sassafras (Sassafras albidum)
Poppy Family (Papaveraceae)
Bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis)
Fumitory Family (Fumariaceae)
Squirrel corn (Dicentra canadensis)
Dutchman’s breeches (Dicentra cucullaria)
Mustard Family (Cruciferae)
Cutleaf toothwort (Dentaria laciniata)
Orpine Family (Crassulaceae)
Wild stonecrop (Sedum ternatum)
Saxifrage Family (Saxifragaceae)
Early saxifrage (Saxifraga virginiensis)
Foamflower (Tiarella cordifolia)
Miterwort/bishop’s cap (Mitella diphylla)
Rose Family (Rosaceae)
Common serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea)
Wild black cherry (Prunus serotina)
Purse Family (Leguminosae)
Redbud (Cercis canadensis)
Black locust (Robinia pseudo-acacia)
Wood Sorrel Family (Oxalidaceae)
Great yellow wood sorrel (Oxalis grandis)
Geranium Family (Genaniaceae)
Wild geranium (Geranium maculatum)
Cashew Family (Anacardiaceae)
Poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans)
Holly Family (Aquifoliaceae)
American holly (Ilex opaca)
Maple Family (Aceraceae)
Striped maple (Acer pensylvanicum)
Horse-chestnut Family (Hippocastanaceae)
Yellow buckeye (Aeculus octandra)
Violet Family (Violaceae)
Common blue violet (Viola papilionacea)
Halberd-leaf yellow violet (Viola hastata)
Downy yellow violet (Viola pubescens)
Canada violet (Viola canadensis)
Long-spurred violet (Viola rostrata)
Sour Gum Family (Nyssaceae)
Black gum (Nyssa sylvatica)
Ginseng Family (Araliaceae)
Dwarf ginseng (Panax trifolius)
Carrot Family (Umbelliferae)
Hairy sweet cicely (Osmorhiza claytoni)
Golden alexander (Zizia aurea)
Dogwood Family (Cornaceae)
Flowering dogwood (Cornus florida)
Wintergreen Family (Pyrolaceae)
Spotted wintergreen (Chimaphila maculata)
Indian pipe (Monotropa uniflora)
Heath Family (Ericaceae)
Great rhododendron (Rhododendron maximum)
Catawba rhododendron (Rhododendron catawbiense)
Flame azalea (Rhododendron calendulaceum)
Mountain laurel (Kalmia latifolia)
Sourwood (Oxydendrum arboreum)
Trailing arbutus (Epigaea repens)
Lowbush blueberry (Vaccinium angustifolium)
Diapensia Family (Diapensiaceae)
Galax (Galax aphylla)
Primrose Family (Primulaceae)
Fringed loosestrife (Lysimachia ciliata)
Storax Family (Styracaceae)
Carolina silverbells (Halesia carolina)
Milkweed Family (Asclepiadaceae)
Butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa)
Common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca)
Polemonium Family (Polemoniaceae)
Moss phlox (Phlox subulata)
Wild blue phlox (Phlox divaricata)
Waterleaf Family (Hydrophyllaceae)
Appendaged waterleaf (Hydrophyllum appendiculatum)
Borage Family (Boraginaceae)
Smaller forget-me-not (Myosotis laxa)
Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica)
Mint Family (Labiatae)
Hairy skullcap (Scutellaria elliptica)
Lyre-leaved sage (Salvia lyrata)
Bee balm/oswego tea (Monarda didyma)
Hoary mountain-mint (Pycnanthemum incanum)
Figwort Family (Scrophulariaceae)
Foxglove beardtongue (Penstemon digitalis)
Culver’s-root (Veronicastrum virginicum)
Winged monkey-flower (Mimulus alatus)
Common lousewort/wood betony (Pedicularis canadensis)
Smooth yellow foxglove (Aureolaria flava)
Madder Family (Rubiaceae)
Common bedstraw (Galium aparine)
Buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis)
Partridge berry (Mitchella repens)
Bluets (Houstonia caerulea)
Honeysuckle Family (Caprifoliaceae)
Hobblebush (Viburnum alnifolium)
Red elderberry (Sambucus pubens)
Composite Family (Compositae)
Daisy fleabane (Erigeron strigosus)
Golden ragwort (Senecio aureus)