Southern sponsors Landau Murphy anniversary concert this weekend

Southern WV Community & Technical College is proud to present Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. as he celebrates the 10th Anniversary of his “America’s Got Talent” win as well as Southern's 50th anniversary. The concert will be held in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. Southern is asking for at least two cans of food from each person attending for the college’s food pantry, which serves its students. Submitted photo.