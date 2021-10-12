Southern sponsors Landau Murphy anniversary concert this weekend

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is helping Southern WV Community & Technical College celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a free public concert on its Logan campus this Saturday.
Southern is proud to present Landau as he celebrates the 10th Anniversary of his “America’s Got Talent” win. The concert will be held in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. Southern is asking for at least two cans of food from each person attending for the college’s food pantry, which serves its students.
Murphy’s win in 2011 brought national and international attention to the local community. Celebrations and parades were held, banners and posters were in business windows and a bridge was named after him.
In 2011, he got his big break when he won “America’s Got Talent”, receiving a million-dollar grand prize, a Las Vegas show, and a recording contract with Columbia Records. Murphy’s debut CD shot to number one
Murphy will be performing every song from his run of wins on “America’s Got Talent” run. He will also be throwing in some surprises.
Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman said “We are thrilled to present Landau on our stage at the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center. He has been an ambassador for the local area and a strong advocate for education. We are more than excited that he will be part of our 50th Anniversary year-long celebration.”
The concert is being sponsored by Fountain Place Cinemas, Logan Regional Medical Center and The City of Logan.
Additional sponsors include Robert Noone Legal Services, Missy Birchfield, your local State Farm Insurance agent, Keefer’s Powersports, and Mountain State Harley-Davidson.