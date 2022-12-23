It’s the bottom of the ninth for Beckley business owner Tom Sopher. He has already hit a game-winning home run with the success of his family store, Best Fabric & Foam, and now he is rounding the bases as he prepares for his retirement and ultimate closure of the 80-year-old business at the end of the year.
In a recent interview with The Register-Herald, Sopher discussed how the business got its start, how the city of Beckley has changed throughout the decades, and his future plans – which include a visit to every Major League Baseball stadium in America.
According to Sopher, the business began when his grandfather, Tom, his father, Ira, and his uncle, Harold, decided to open a furniture store on South Fayette Street in downtown Beckley.
Having moved to the area from Baltimore, Md., the Sopher family, like many other new-to-the-area families, got their start by “peddling wares.”
“It was the Best Furniture Company – this was back in 1942 – and they had a store where the store is now, but it was like a warehouse setup,” Sopher said. “They would load their trucks up and peddle their wares to the coal camps.”
They sold everything from couches to cribs, Sopher recalled.
As the years went by, however, Sopher’s grandfather passed away, and his uncle Harold moved away, which left Ira in charge of the store. Then, following a downturn in the coal industry in the 1950s, it became harder to sell goods in the coal camps. So the decision was made to exit the furniture business and focus on the sale of upholstery fabric, he said.
Growing up, Sopher stated that he and his brother, Joel, worked in the store folding fabric and doing whatever their father asked of them.
“Move forward maybe 10 or 15 years, and I was working around the coal mines as a delivery truck driver when [an employee] working in the store got sick, and her mother became ill, so she left. [My dad] invited me in to work with him, and, from that point forward, I have been a regular employee of Best Fabric & Foam,” Sopher said, chuckling. He added that the business name was changed sometime in the early 1990s.
Although he and his father didn’t always see eye-to-eye when it came to the business, Sopher said he learned a lot.
“His generation of people, they were tough on you,” Sopher noted, but added that good memories were made.
“His motto was ‘Fabrics by the Pound,’” Sopher continued. “The store has these nice wooden floors and fabric all over the tables, and, when little kids would come in, their little feet would just patter, patter, patter all down the aisles, and it just made us smile.”
Sopher also explained that in the early days, Beckley was full of “hustle and bustle.”
“It was like a miniature New York City,” Sopher said. “I mean, there were neon signs hanging off the buildings, and, on the weekends, we had a bus line where they would bring people from Sophia and Mullens. They would come to Beckley, and there were theaters here. You name it, and you could have gotten it uptown. There were jewelry stores, restaurants, five and dime stores. I mean, it was amazing. To see it today, versus when I grew up in the ‘60s and ‘70s, it’s so sad.”
When the time came for his father to hand over the reins of the business, Sopher said he was the perfect choice since Joel, being the younger brother, had decided to enter the electrical businesses and their mother, Mary Jo, had her own career with Bell Atlantic.
The decision worked out well, with sales doubling under Sopher’s leadership. While many businesses were closing, the little fabric shop stood strong, until the Covid-19 pandemic.
“That had a big impact on my decision to close,” Sopher said. “I hate to blame it on Covid, but it just told me something. My wife (Teresa) and I have lived off that store since she retired from the phone company. It makes money today. It’s a good little business, but all of a sudden you couldn’t get things – like foam was hard to get and some of my supplies were hard to get.”
As a result, Sopher said he started opening the store just three days a week. He also said he really started to enjoy his free time.
“I really just liked my days off instead of going to work. So, I just decided that December is going to be it,” Sopher said, adding that he will miss his customers the most.
The shop has become something of a small community within the city, with customers making friends with other customers while waiting on Sopher to cut fabric. It’s also the place to catch up on the day’s news.
“That’s what I will miss the most,” Sopher said.
Just because he is retiring, in one sense, doesn’t mean that Sopher will be retiring completely, he assured. He still plans to continue his sewing machine repair business as well as serving the residents of Ward I on Beckley Common Council. He will also remain president of the local Jewish temple.
“I am not going to get bored, for sure,” Sopher said, laughing.
For fun, he plans to play golf, spend time with his family and travel.
“Me and my wife want to sit in every baseball stadium in the country. That’s what we want to do. We will get to see all the big cities, and we will hit all four corners of the United States,” Sopher said, laughing that he will be cheering for the Atlanta Braves while his wife cheers on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
However, he said the best part of going on vacation is always returning home.
“Beckley is home,” Sopher said. “I want to thank the city for supporting the Sopher family all these years. I hope we haven’t made anyone mad. We have always tried to do the right thing.”
