Tom Cruise is a legend – an actor who does his own stunts and continues to reinvent himself while also paying homage to the past. “Top Gun: Maverick” is perhaps the best example of this duality as Tom Cruise plays the titular Maverick, a hotshot Navy pilot who’s a bit past his prime.
Just like the character, Cruise the actor properly conveys the reverence for the past while also ushering the franchise into the modern age with impressive visuals and slick dogfights. This latest outing was predicted to be his largest opening weekend ever and it’s shot past that prediction at what feels like Mach-10 speed. It’s a film with a combination of fascinating character development, surprising depth and riveting tension.
The story is a direct sequel set decades after the original “Top Gun.”
Tom Cruise plays aged Navy captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who’s become a test pilot for the Navy. He’s given orders to instruct a group of the best pilots at the prestigious TOPGUN aerial combat training center. The mission he’s assigned to is a seemingly impossible one as it requires a Death Star-style trench run within a canyon in order to avoid surface-to-air missiles, enemy fifth-generation fighter jets and then land a pinpoint missile strike on a meter-sized target.
To complicate matters further, the son of his old wingman Goose is part of the team of pilots Maverick is training. Codenamed Rooster and portrayed wonderfully by Miles Teller, the son of Goose is full of fury because Maverick stymied his military progress out of concern for his safety and a promise made to Rooster’s mother. This sets up the interpersonal drama while Maverick deals with internal feelings of ineptitude.
There’s a nice blend of the old characters with the new. Val Kilmer returns in his role as Iceman despite the real world medical difficulties the actor has been facing. He gives a heart-warming performance that is as powerful as it is brief.
There’s a new hotshot in the form of Jake “Hangman,” who admires Maverick’s attitude and style. This sets up a sub-conflict between Hangman and Rooster as their piloting styles contrast while they battle for the role of team leader.
The mission is deemed so incredibly difficult it requires Maverick himself to demonstrate that it’s even possible after one of the pilots blacks out during a training exercise due to the excessive G-force strain.
Jennifer Connelly also makes an appearance as Tom Cruise’s love interest though her role is underserved as there are repeated references to how Maverick has no family.
One could make the argument that this reinforces Maverick’s character development and it would be a tough argument to counter. One of the primary strengths of the film is how well it juggles intense, pulse-pounding action with well-written characters that feel natural to their original portrayal. Everything just fits and it makes sense that this film is so widely acclaimed. The story feels naturally paced and culminates into a climax that provides closure to character arcs. The action is well choreographed; there is a tactile feel to each scene due to Cruise’s insistence that the actors be filmed in live flying F-18 fighter jets.
Much has been made of the politics of the movie. There are claims that it’s overly patriotic or jingoistic; that couldn’t be further from the truth. The film is basically apolitical as it focuses more on the character relationships and drama rather than overarching agendas. In fact, the military is often portrayed as an antagonistic force that is uncaring for its pilots’ lives as opposed to Maverick’s empathetic burden.
The film is full of heart and does justice to the legacy the first film established. It’s clear that Tom Cruise is still a force to be reckoned with in the industry and he continues to deliver what film fans want. “Top Gun: Maverick” isn’t just a cliched legacy sequel cash-in; it’s one of the best films of the year.
