Today’s column lands on Thursday, Sept. 8, and there’s tons to do in our entire reading area. No matter where you might find yourself this evening, there’s plenty to do to warm you up for the event-filled week ahead.
λλλ
If Summersville is your stomping grounds, this evening kicks off the 52nd Annual Potato Festival with the first Taste of Nicholas County. The Summersville Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing you food and fun from local eateries as well as live entertainment. You can sample local flavors, celebrate the delicious variety, and vote for your favorite. There will be prizes for best dish, best dessert, and best potato themed dish. This event is from 4 - 9 p.m. and you can check the event’s Facebook page for more information to be posted soon.
λλλ
If you find yourself in Fayetteville this evening, stop into the Freefolk Brewery. They are having Pints For A Purpose Night from 4 - 8 p.m. This month’s partner organization is the Women’s Resource Center based out of Beckley. The WRC is a private, non-profit agency that provides temporary emergency shelter, counseling and a long list of services for victims, survivors, and witnesses of domestic and sexual violence. A portion of all beer sales for the evening will be directly donated to the WRC, and they will have representatives in the taproom at their information booth from 6 – 8 p.m. to answer questions and provide more information about their organization.
λλλ
Last but not least, tonight is the grand finale of the 2022 Calacino’s Bike Night season, and they are going out with a rumble. There will be a motorcycle show, a cornhole tournament, and live music by the Untrained Professionals on an outdoor “rat rod stage.” The bike show is free to enter with amazing prizes, including two full size smokers, a Blackstone grill, Igloo coolers, trophies, and much more.
Cole Harley Davidson will be there with a tent full of goodies set up for you, and some drawings for free prizes. Mohawk Motorsports will also be attending, showing off some of the machines and equipment it has to offer. You don’t need a motorcycle to attend, so come out and get in on all the fun.
This free event is growing every year, so take advantage of the last chance this season to see some of the the nicest motorcycles in the area all in one place. Bikes can start registering at 5 p.m. and live music starts at 6 p.m.
λλλ
On Friday, Sept 9, The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill is bringing the band Litz live to their stage. Litz is based out of Maryland and promises to deliver you a healthy dose of rock and funk music, with an electronic twist and some slapping bass. This is a $10 show, and they will be on stage from 8 – 11:45 p.m.
λλλ
The Switch is playing Friday, Sept. 9, at the Traveler’s Roadhouse in Pineville. This is a new venue to the area, and I have heard nothing but good things already. The unique and delicious menu items there are reason enough to go visit, including frog legs, salmon, bison burgers, and even wild boar burgers. The Switch starts at 5:30 p.m. and the Traveler’s Roadhouse is located at 492 Pinnacle Ave.
λλλ
The Dragon’s Den in Beckley is bringing a truly rare opportunity to town on Friday, Sept. 9. They are holding a meet and greet with Charles Urbach at 2 p.m. Urbach is a Chesley Award-winning colored pencil illustrator with 30 years of experience in design and illustration. His work has appeared in tabletop and video games including “Magic: The Gathering,” “Star Wars,” “Legend of the Five Rings,” “Game of Thrones,” and many more.
Urbach’s art has also graced several book covers for authors including Timothy Zahn, Michael Stackpole and more.
Come meet and talk with this amazing artist about his incredible career in the art world and even get your Magic cards signed. He will have many of his prints, playmats, and mousepads available for purchase as well.
λλλ
Saturday, Sept. 10, Big Draft Brewing in White Sulphur Springs is bringing Lawless Brown to the stage. They are a powerhouse band with a progressive take on funk, reggae, rock and soul. They go on stage at 8 p.m. and promise to get the crowd moving. Their latest album, “On the Mend,” is available on Bandcamp.com, and Big Draft is bringing you this show for free.
λλλ
Also on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Untrained Professionals are playing at Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider in Lewisburg. Hawk Knob is West Virginia’s first cidery, and it is dedicated to producing locally grown and truly unique traditional ciders and meads.
UP is a band that brings its best to every show, making this event a guaranteed great time, especially with a cold bottle of Hawk Knob in front of you. This is a beautiful venue, so set your GPS to 2245 Blue Sulphur Pike in Lewisburg and go check it out.
λλλ
Chetty’s Pub in Lansing is spicing up wing night this week with some story-telling tunes from Matt Mullins. On Monday, Sept. 12, stop in for some wings and music that will both leave a good taste in your mouth. Matt hits the stage from 7 - 9 p.m. Even better, this is a free show.
