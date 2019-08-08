Miracle Mt. Carmel Holiness Church, in Kimball, is hosting its second annual women’s conference, “We Are Victorious! We Win,” Oct. 18-19 at the Quality Inn and Conference Center, located at 3350 Big Laurel Highway in Bluefield.
The conference is the vision of Lady Deiandra Blair, who will serve as host.
Beginning Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., Pastor Nicole Bonds, of Life Church in Lynchburg, Va., will present “Friday Night Live Prophetic Encounter.”
Bonds has been appeared on the Word Network and traveled extensively.
On Oct. 19, registration/breakfast will begin at 9 a.m., followed by workshops, leadership seminar, mime and liturgical ministries, hour of power, and "girl talk."
Early registration is $30, tickets include breakfast, lunch, and door prizes.
After Sept. 1, registration is $40.
“This lineup is power packed, and you definitely don’t want to miss it,” a spokesperson emphasized.
Seating is limited; registration is encouraged prior to Sept. 1. Group pricing is available.
For more information or to register, phone 336-430-3947 or 304-809-5514.