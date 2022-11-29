Carnegie Hall’s exhibits for November and December feature the work of three regional artists, with Sandra Schmocker commanding the lobby and museum galleries.
Schmocker has painted since she was a small child. She studied studio art at The Anvil Studio, in Pottstown, Pa., for over ten years under an apprenticeship with Jon Smith and was selected to attend The Pennsylvania Governors School of Art, Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa., in 1979.
She has been a member of the Greenbrier Artists Guild since 2001 and designed their posters for the 18th and 21st annual shows.
Greenbrier Printing selected her artwork for their 2003 calendar.
Additionally, she was juried into the fine arts department at Tamarack in 2003.
Schmocker is on the artists’ register at the West Virginia Department of Culture and History in Charleston, W.Va., from which she received a grant in 2004.
Businesses, community organizations, and private individuals have commissioned her artwork, and she often accepts freelance commissions and creates wall murals from patrons’ photos and ideas.
Schmocker was a founding member and juror for the West Virginia Fine Artisans Gallery as well as being the artist in residence for the “Art Alive” events at the Greenbrier Hotel.
Schmocker also teaches art classes for adults and children as well as private paint dates and is an instructor for both the Carnegie Classrooms program and Kids’ College. She also painted a couple of Lewisburg’s fire hydrants this summer.
Schmocker’s work combines original ideas, brilliant colors, patterns, unusual perspectives, and contrasts. Her artwork is sometimes derived from photographs she has taken or is a grouping of objects that intrigue her.
Other times she just enjoys the process of painting and drawing, using color to create patterns and depth, with the result being a piece with her own unique style.
The exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and run through Dec. 30.
For more information, visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
