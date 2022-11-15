The inaugural Believe in the Magic Craft and Vendor Show is scheduled for the arena at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $4 at the door though discounted $2 tickets are available at the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce office at 245 N. Kanawha St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week.
There is no admission cost for children 12 and under.
The tickets come with a 20 percent off coupon at Don Rizo Restaurant in Fayetteville.
Santa will be at the show Friday starting from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Children can get their picture taken with Santa.
Also, the Grinch will be in attendance as will Scrooge, who will be handing out $5-off coupons for the upcoming “Christmas Carol” performance at the Raleigh Playhouse.
The Perry Memorial United Methodist Church Choir will perform on Saturday at 1 p.m., and McCoy Country Farms will be providing horse and buggy rides on Saturday.
