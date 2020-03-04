The March SALS book sale is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Oak Hill School.
There is a good selection of popular authors old and new, a variety of biographies, some history, some classics and lots of self improvement.
There is also a growing selection of children’s and young adult books and numerous children’s DVDs including Loony Tunes, Disney, Barbie, Scoobie Doo and others.
Prices range from 50 cents for paperbacks and single CDs to $2 for coffee-table books and puzzles. Hardbacks, DVDs and multi-pack CDs are $1.
The book sale is located at 140 School St. in Oak Hill. The proceeds support of Southern Appalachian Labor School’s childhood literacy programs. There is parking on both sides of the building.