The City of Beckley is preparing a safe 2020 fireworks show for July 4.
The show, which was nearly canceled in April due to Covid-19 budgetary concerns, could be the biggest Fourth of July celebration in recent years, as similar shows around the region have been canceled.
Earlier this month, local physician Dr. Ayne Amjad led an effort for private donors to pay for the Beckley show, which is a cherished tradition.
Amjad is working with Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and Board of Public Works to ensure that Independence Day revelers stay safe. Parking lots will be marked to ensure social distance between cars, and other social distancing measures will be provided to ensure safety.
Amjad has asked local restaurants to provide patriotic pre-made orders for pickup.
Jason Lockart of Kid in the Background will deejay patriotic tunes.
Rappold said city officials will provide citizens with more information on social distancing guidelines, prior to July 4.
The show starts at dusk at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.