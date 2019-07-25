Sacagawea comes to life this Sunday

Bring a few lawn chairs this Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m., to the Wildwood Museum at the Exhibition Coal Mine, because Sacagawea is coming to life.
As part of the West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! program, sponsored locally by the Youth Museum, the Raleigh County Historical Society and the Wildwood Advisory Council, a free, family-friendly Sacagawea portrayal is set to take place, rain or shine.
If bad weather does occur, the event will be held at the Pemberton Coal Camp Church at the Exhibition Coal Mine.
Sacagawea, the Native American woman who helped translate and lead Lewis and Clark over mountains and rocky terrain, became the lone female member of the Corps of Discovery. She began their expedition in 1804, and in 1805, she gave birth to a son. Still, she didn't quit. While she helped navigate the men through her land, she helped keep peace between the natives and Lewis and Clark.
The historical figure will be portrayed by Mary Dailey of Ronceverte. After the performance, the actress will open the floor for questions about the real life Sacagawea, and how she prepared for the show.
In all, the event will last less than 90 minutes.
The West Virginia Humanities Council is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing educational programs in the humanities across the state. This program is available to both non-profit and for-profit groups.
For more information, call the West Virginia Humanities Council at 304-346-8500 or visit their website at wvhumanities.org.
