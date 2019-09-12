The United Way of Southern West Virginia is ready to roll out the red carpet for its eighth season of Dancing with the Stars, set for Friday, Sept. 20 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The couples who will be dancing the night away as they raise funds for the United Way include the following:
• Kelly Snuffer and Mingo Winters, with choreography by Sharnice Taylor
• Jane Price and Bob Canter, with choreography by Jill West
• Marie Blackwell and Matt Hamilton, with choreography by Katie Tiller
• Stephanie Allard and Dr. Andrew Dickens, with choreography by Alyssa Young
• Dewana Waters Grillot and Dr. EJ Salon, with choreography by Donald Laney
• Lindsay Oliver and Luke Lively, with choreography by Brittney Lester
A panel of judges will select a “Judge’s Choice” winner for the dance portion of the contest, and members of the community will select a “People’s Choice” winner based on the total amount of $5 votes received for each couple. The release said monetary voting will continue throughout the evening until after the last couple has danced.
“Our dancers understand that while we want them to have fun, learn a great routine that will entertain at our event and have a wonderful time making new friends, their ultimate goal is to raise money and spread the good message of our United Way and the work we do throughout southern West Virginia," said Michelle Rotellini, Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia.
Money raised from the Dancing with the Stars event goes directly into the annual campaign fund, allowing United Way of Southern West Virginia to serve more than 40 nonprofit partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties as well as the town of Bluefield, Va.
“The first seven seasons of Dancing with the Stars has been hugely successful in many ways," Rotellini said. "Having a signature fundraising event such as DWTS means a great deal in fighting for the health, education and income stability of every person in every community we serve.
"Last year’s net profit accounted for over 20 percent of our total campaign budget. That’s huge for the agencies we fund."
She invites everyone to join the fun Sept. 20 for the "social event of the season." Information will be released Tuesday, Sept. 24 on the winners, the amount of money raised and more.
For more information, visit unitedwayswv.org.
