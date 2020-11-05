CHARLESTON — The 2021 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order.

The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Adopt A Highway program, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways or in Operation Wildflower beds. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.

The photographer winners in this year’s calendar include:

January — Sandra Miller

February — Janna Vaught

March — Karl Boone

April — Alan Tucker

May — Ed Rehbein

June — Josie Hill

July — Hailee Poling

August — Angie Bolen

September — Casey Conaway

October — Jacque Jones

November – Carletta Johnston — cover winner

December — Val Carnell

To order a calendar, visit https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/ow/Pages/default.aspx, call 1-800-322-5530, or email dep.aah@wv.gov. If you call and get voicemail, please leave a message with your name and mailing address and you will be put on the order list. Requests are limited to one calendar per household. West Virginia residents receive priority.

 

