richwood — Who needs Black Friday when you can find unique gifts for Christmas at Hometown Holiday Marketplace on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in downtown Richwood.
Shop along Historic Main St., at the American Legion, fire station, city hall and library. Close walking distance to each other or hop on the free wagon ride between locations. Visit with Santa Claus at Rosewood Florist from noon to 2 p.m.
Grab hot breakfast at the Moose Lodge, Fenwick Diner or Oakford Diner. Then stop by one of the restaurants in town for some great food as you rest in between your shopping.
Enjoy the “Old Time” Christmas feel as you bundle up under blankets for a free downtown wagon ride with Cranberry Adventures.
Bring the kids by the library to purchase and make their own “buddy” at the Teddy Bear Workshop or stop by CB’s Hole in the Wall to decorate some cookies at the Sugar Cookie Bar.
There will also be several gift basket raffles at the end of the day so be sure to purchase your tickets when you get there.
For more information, call the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 304-846-6790 or check out the event on the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB Facebook page.